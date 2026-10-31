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Portugal Publishes 76 Countries It Has Bilateral Agreements With, Full List
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Portugal Publishes 76 Countries It Has Bilateral Agreements With, Full List

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs has published a full list of countries it holds bilateral agreements with, covering more than 70 nations worldwide
  • The list includes countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with several African nations among those named
  • Portugal's International Relations Department coordinates the country's representation in negotiations for all listed international instruments

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Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published a full list of countries with which it currently holds bilateral agreements, revealing partnerships spanning more than 70 nations across multiple continents.

The list, maintained by the MHA's International Relations Department, names 76 countries in total. The department is responsible for following and supporting Portuguese international policy within the ministry's areas of competence, and it coordinates Portugal's representation in the negotiation of international instruments.

Portugal mentions countries that it has bilateral agreements with
Portugal gives the names of nations with which it has bilateral agreements with. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries on Portugal's bilateral list

Several African nations appear on the list. Beyond Africa, the agreements extend to major economies and regional powers. Below is the full scope of Portugal's international agreement:

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  1. Algeria
  2. Andorra
  3. Angola
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. Austria
  7. Azerbaijan
  8. Belgium
  9. Bermuda
  10. Bolivia
  11. Brazil
  12. Bulgaria
  13. Canada
  14. Cape Verde
  15. Chile
  16. Colombia
  17. CPLP
  18. Croatia
  19. Cuba
  20. Cyprus
  21. Denmark
  22. East Timor
  23. Ecuador
  24. Egypt
  25. El Salvador
  26. Estonia
  27. Finland
  28. France
  29. Germany
  30. Greece
  31. Guinea-Bissau
  32. Hungary
  33. India
  34. Indonesia
  35. Iran
  36. Israel
  37. Italy
  38. Kazakhstan
  39. Kuwait
  40. Latvia
  41. Lithuania
  42. Luxembourg
  43. Macao Special Administrative Region
  44. Mali
  45. Malta
  46. Mauritania
  47. Mexico
  48. Morocco
  49. Mozambique
  50. New Zealand
  51. Norway
  52. Panama
  53. Paraguay
  54. People's Republic of Congo
  55. Peru
  56. Poland
  57. Romania
  58. Russia
  59. San Marino
  60. Sao Tome and Principe
  61. Saudi Arabia
  62. Senegal
  63. Serbia
  64. Singapore
  65. Slovakia
  66. Slovenia
  67. South Africa
  68. Spain
  69. Sultanate of Oman
  70. Sweden
  71. Switzerland
  72. Tunisia
  73. Turkey
  74. Ukraine
  75. United Arab Emirates
  76. United Kingdom
  77. United States of America
  78. Uruguay
  79. Venezuela

Note that: CPLP, East Timor, and Macao Special Administrative Region are not sovereign nations.

The document was last modified on 15 September 2026 and is available through the Secretariat-General of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

See the full list of Portugal's bilateral agreements on the official MHA website.

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In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Portugal announced 10 countries whose citizens can apply for a Youth Mobility Visa.

Canada: Country eligible for youth work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the International Experience Canada programme and the 36 countries whose young citizens can apply for youth work permits.

The list includes no African country, leaving young people from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa unable to use this route to live and work temporarily in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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