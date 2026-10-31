Portugal Publishes 76 Countries It Has Bilateral Agreements With, Full List
- Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs has published a full list of countries it holds bilateral agreements with, covering more than 70 nations worldwide
- The list includes countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with several African nations among those named
- Portugal's International Relations Department coordinates the country's representation in negotiations for all listed international instruments
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published a full list of countries with which it currently holds bilateral agreements, revealing partnerships spanning more than 70 nations across multiple continents.
The list, maintained by the MHA's International Relations Department, names 76 countries in total. The department is responsible for following and supporting Portuguese international policy within the ministry's areas of competence, and it coordinates Portugal's representation in the negotiation of international instruments.
Countries on Portugal's bilateral list
Several African nations appear on the list. Beyond Africa, the agreements extend to major economies and regional powers. Below is the full scope of Portugal's international agreement:
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Angola
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Bermuda
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- CPLP
- Croatia
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Denmark
- East Timor
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guinea-Bissau
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Israel
- Italy
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao Special Administrative Region
- Mali
- Malta
- Mauritania
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Panama
- Paraguay
- People's Republic of Congo
- Peru
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sultanate of Oman
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
Note that: CPLP, East Timor, and Macao Special Administrative Region are not sovereign nations.
The document was last modified on 15 September 2026 and is available through the Secretariat-General of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
See the full list of Portugal's bilateral agreements on the official MHA website.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Portugal announced 10 countries whose citizens can apply for a Youth Mobility Visa.
Canada: Country eligible for youth work permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the International Experience Canada programme and the 36 countries whose young citizens can apply for youth work permits.
The list includes no African country, leaving young people from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa unable to use this route to live and work temporarily in Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng