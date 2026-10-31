Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs has published a full list of countries it holds bilateral agreements with, covering more than 70 nations worldwide

The list includes countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, with several African nations among those named

Portugal's International Relations Department coordinates the country's representation in negotiations for all listed international instruments

Portugal's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has published a full list of countries with which it currently holds bilateral agreements, revealing partnerships spanning more than 70 nations across multiple continents.

The list, maintained by the MHA's International Relations Department, names 76 countries in total. The department is responsible for following and supporting Portuguese international policy within the ministry's areas of competence, and it coordinates Portugal's representation in the negotiation of international instruments.

Portugal gives the names of nations with which it has bilateral agreements with. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Portugal's bilateral list

Several African nations appear on the list. Beyond Africa, the agreements extend to major economies and regional powers. Below is the full scope of Portugal's international agreement:

Algeria Andorra Angola Argentina Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Bermuda Bolivia Brazil Bulgaria Canada Cape Verde Chile Colombia CPLP Croatia Cuba Cyprus Denmark East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Guinea-Bissau Hungary India Indonesia Iran Israel Italy Kazakhstan Kuwait Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Special Administrative Region Mali Malta Mauritania Mexico Morocco Mozambique New Zealand Norway Panama Paraguay People's Republic of Congo Peru Poland Romania Russia San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sultanate of Oman Sweden Switzerland Tunisia Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America Uruguay Venezuela

Note that: CPLP, East Timor, and Macao Special Administrative Region are not sovereign nations.

The document was last modified on 15 September 2026 and is available through the Secretariat-General of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

See the full list of Portugal's bilateral agreements on the official MHA website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Portugal announced 10 countries whose citizens can apply for a Youth Mobility Visa.

Canada: Country eligible for youth work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada mentioned the International Experience Canada programme and the 36 countries whose young citizens can apply for youth work permits.

The list includes no African country, leaving young people from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa unable to use this route to live and work temporarily in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng