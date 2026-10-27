Wike's Rainbow Coalition unveiled its governorship, senatorial, and House of Representatives candidates for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 elections

The coalition, which backs President Tinubu's re-election, fielded candidates from both the APC and PDP across multiple constituencies

Rt. Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda and Hon. Major Jack emerged as the coalition's governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rainbow Coalition, a multi-party political platform led by Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, has released the full list of candidates it will field across Rivers State for the 2027 general elections.

The coalition brings together members from different political parties in Rivers State with one shared goal: securing the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Wike's coalition fields APC, PDP candidates for Rivers 2027. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to Wike, posted the full list via his X handle @OlayinkeLere on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Governorship and senatorial tickets

Rt. Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will fly the coalition's flag for the governorship, with Hon. (Engr) Major Jack, also of the APC, named as his running mate.

For the Senate, the coalition named Bro. Felix Amaechi Obua (APC) for Rivers West Senatorial District, Sen. Onyesom Allwell Iheacho (APC) for Rivers East, and Sen. Olaka Johnson Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Rivers South East Senatorial District.

Full list of House of Representatives candidates

The coalition also announced 13 candidates for the Federal House of Representatives, drawn from constituencies across the state. The full list is as follows:

1. Hon. Bob Solomon - Abua-Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency (APC)

2. Hon. Victor C. Obuzor - Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency (APC)

3. Hon. Cyril Godwin Hart - Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency (APC)

4. Hon. Jack Isobo Solomon - Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency (APC)

5. Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart - Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency (APC)

6. Hon. Frederick Boma Apiafi - Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency (APC) 7. Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke - Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency (APC)

8. Hon. Dumnamene R. Dekor - Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency (APC)

9. Rt. Hon. Martin C. Amaewhule - Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency (APC)

10. Hon. Blessing C. Amadi - Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency (APC)

11. Kelechi G. Nwogu - Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency (PDP)

12. Arthur O. Uchendu - Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency (PDP)

13. Achinike Okogbule-Wonodi - Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency (PDP)

The inclusion of PDP members alongside APC candidates underscores the cross-party nature of the coalition, which Wike has positioned as a broad-based effort rather than a single-party movement in Rivers State.

The list also included candidates for the state house of assembly in the 2027 general election.

Wike earlier addressed a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting in Abuja, where PDP National Assembly candidates openly backed APC candidates

Wike explains actual mission of Rainbow Coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike addressed concerns about the Rainbow Coalition during a live media parley in Abuja.

Wike, who coordinates the coalition in Rivers State and the FCT, explained what the PBT/APC label means for non-APC supporters.

The minister stated that political circumstances differ from state to state, making flexibility essential to building a broad coalition

Source: Legit.ng