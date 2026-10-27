CBN has given JPMorgan approval in principle to establish a merchant bank, pending final regulatory clearance

JPMorgan could compete with Nigeria’s biggest banks for corporate clients, foreign investment and high-value transactions

Large companies may gain more financing options, but foreign investment and cheaper loans are not guaranteed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's biggest banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FirstBank, could face tougher competition for foreign investment and major corporate transactions following the Central Bank of Nigeria's approval-in-principle for American banking giant JPMorgan to establish a merchant bank.

The development could reshape Nigeria's financial services industry, particularly the competition to attract international investors, finance large businesses and execute high-value transactions.

Nigerian banks brace for biggest banking rival as JPMorgan secures regulatory approval in Nigeria Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, JPMorgan must fulfil outstanding regulatory requirements and secure a final licence before commencing banking operations.

Unlike commercial banks that provide everyday banking services, merchant banks specialise in corporate financing, investment advisory, capital markets and large financial transactions.

CBN approval opens new banking competition

The CBN's decision creates a potential new competitor for Nigerian lenders already operating in corporate banking and international finance.

Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, Guaranty Trust Bank and FirstBank have established relationships with major corporations and international investors.

JPMorgan's proposed operation could challenge their positions by leveraging its global network, financial expertise and experience in international capital markets.

The American institution has previously advised Nigerian entities on international transactions, including Eurobond issuances.

A locally regulated merchant bank could expand its ability to serve corporate borrowers and institutional investors.

However, the extent of competition will depend on the activities permitted under its eventual licence.

Nigerian banks face foreign capital battle

JPMorgan's proposed entry comes as Nigeria seeks additional foreign investment to support infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and private-sector expansion.

Large Nigerian businesses increasingly require financing beyond conventional bank loans, including international bonds, syndicated lending and investment advisory services.

JPMorgan's international connections could provide another channel for accessing global investors.

For Nigerian banks, this could mean stronger competition for corporate customers and lucrative financing mandates.

Nevertheless, domestic lenders retain advantages, including established customer relationships, extensive local market knowledge and experience navigating Nigeria's regulatory environment.

CBN recapitalisation raises competition among banks

The development also follows the CBN's banking recapitalisation programme, which increased minimum capital requirements across banking categories.

The initiative was designed to strengthen financial institutions and improve their capacity to finance larger transactions.

However, stronger capital reserves alone may not guarantee competitiveness.

Banks must also demonstrate sound risk management, efficient services and the ability to structure complex transactions.

JPMorgan's proposed entry could encourage Nigerian lenders to strengthen their international partnerships and corporate advisory operations, Daily Sun reports.

Corporate customers could gain financing options

Major Nigerian companies could eventually benefit from additional financing choices, particularly when raising funds for expansion or infrastructure projects.

Increased competition could encourage financial institutions to offer more competitive pricing, improved advisory services and faster transaction execution.

However, ordinary customers and small businesses may see limited immediate benefits because merchant banking primarily serves large corporations and institutional investors.

Foreign investment benefits remain far from guaranteed

Despite the potential opportunities, JPMorgan's proposed entry does not guarantee increased foreign investment or cheaper financing.

International investors will continue assessing Nigeria's exchange-rate stability, inflation, regulatory environment and investment risks.

Companies borrowing in foreign currencies must also consider repayment pressures if the naira depreciates.

Ultimately, JPMorgan's impact will depend on its final regulatory approval, operating strategy and ability to attract transactions.

For Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA and other Nigerian lenders, the emerging challenge is clear: combining domestic expertise with international financial connections to remain competitive in an increasingly global banking market.

JPMorgan makes Nigerian appointments

Legit.ng earlier reported that American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has taken another step towards establishing a merchant banking presence in Nigeria, appointing former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) acting governor, Sarah Omotunde Alade, as an independent non-executive director of JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The appointment brings one of Nigeria's most experienced monetary policy experts into the governance structure of the proposed bank as the US financial institution seeks to strengthen its presence in Africa's largest economy.

Source: Legit.ng