Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation in Abuja

Olujonwo cited his decade-long membership of the APC and his grasp of Nigeria's reform history as reasons for the decision

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi received Olujonwo and drew parallels between Tinubu's economic policies and his father's reforms

Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has formally aligned with the Tinubu Movement for Sustainable Governance Foundation, widely known as the "Tinubu Must Stay" movement, saying he wants to support policy continuity and help Nigerians better understand President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Olujonwo was officially welcomed by TMS leadership at a forum in Abuja. He currently holds three roles: President of the Buhari Youth Organisation, President of Project One Nigeria, and Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Housing.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's son declares support for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @seyimakinde, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

This is as the former president criticised President Bola Tinubu's economic policy and is suspected to be supporting Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Speaking on why he made the decision, Olujonwo pointed to his long history within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his familiarity with Nigeria's political reform landscape.

He said:

"I have been in the APC since 2014. I was there when my father hosted the late President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to form the movement. I am not new to the party."

Misinformation driving Olujonwo's decision

Olujonwo said the administration's key achievements are being misrepresented in public discourse, and that there is a clear gap in how government policies are being communicated to ordinary Nigerians. He described joining TMS as a way to help bridge that gap.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, National Coordinator of TMS and Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), welcomed Olujonwo to the platform. Abdullahi said Olujonwo's professional background positions him well to appreciate why economic reforms are necessary at this stage of Nigeria's development.

Tinubu's reforms compared to Elder Obasanjo's policies

Abdullahi drew a direct line between President Tinubu's current economic direction and the banking and liberalisation reforms that defined the elder Obasanjo's time in office, suggesting that both administrations tackled structural challenges that were unpopular in the short term but necessary for long-term growth.

The development is notable given that Olusegun Obasanjo has been publicly critical of the APC administration on several occasions, making his son's open endorsement of a pro-Tinubu platform a striking political signal.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's son endorses President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Analyst speaks on Tinubu's chances in 2027

Earlier, political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy.

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election.

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term.

Source: Legit.ng