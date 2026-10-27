FBI Director Announces Capture of 6 Most Wanted Fraudsters Across 4 Continents

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the capture of six of the bureau's most wanted fraudsters on October 25, 2026

The six fugitives had spent over 4,000 combined days on the run, hiding across four continents to evade American law enforcement

More than $2 billion was tied to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list involving the six captured suspects

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on October 25, 2026, that six fugitives from the bureau's Most Wanted Fraudsters list had been captured, following a coordinated effort spanning four continents.

Patel said the arrests were the result of cooperation between the FBI and its international partners, who tracked the suspects across borders over an extended period.

FBI Director Kash Patel announces the capture of six FBI Most Wanted fraud fugitives after a global manhunt spanning four continents. Photo credit: KashPatel/x

Source: Getty Images

The six individuals had collectively spent more than 4,000 days on the run, and the fraud cases linked to their names on the Most Wanted list involve over $2 billion.

How the FBI tracked down the fugitives

According to Patel, the suspects had believed that fleeing the United States and relocating overseas would shield them from American justice. The FBI's pursuit proved otherwise, with the agency working alongside foreign law enforcement to locate and apprehend each individual.

Patel wrote on October 25: "SIX of the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters. CAPTURED. Four continents. Over 4,000 combined days on the run. More than $2 BILLION tied to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list alone.

These fugitives thought crossing international borders and hiding overseas would put them beyond the reach of American law enforcement. They were wrong. This FBI and our international partners will pursue those who defraud Americans, no matter where they hide. JUSTICE WILL FIND YOU."

What the arrests signal

The announcement underlines the FBI's position that international relocation does not offer protection from federal fraud charges. Patel's statement was directed broadly at anyone who might consider fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution, serving as a public warning that the bureau's reach extends well beyond American borders.

No further details about the identities of the six suspects, the specific countries where they were apprehended, or the individual charges they face were provided in the director's announcement.

See the X post below:

Only Nigerian on US most wanted list for white collar crimes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its Most Wanted list for white collar crimes, releasing his photograph and details to the public.

Source: Legit.ng