FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declared himself coordinator of President Tinubu's 2027 reelection campaign across the FCT and Rivers State

Wike addressed a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders' meeting in Abuja, where PDP National Assembly candidates openly backed APC candidates

The minister challenged FCT residents to name any of the six area councils that had not benefited from the Tinubu administration's projects

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that he will personally lead efforts to deliver President Bola Tinubu's reelection in both the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State in 2027, announcing a cross-party strategy that brings together stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike made the declaration on Monday at a stakeholders' meeting of the Rainbow Coalition in Abuja, where he described himself as the field commander of the president's campaign effort in the FCT.

Nyesom Wike declares himself President Bola Tinubu's campaign commander in the FCT Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Wike declared:

"I am in charge of the FCT election. I am the commander of field operations as far as the FCT election is concerned."

Wike calls for unity across party lines

The meeting drew APC and PDP stakeholders, including party chairmen, sitting and former senators, National Assembly candidates, and leaders from the FCT's six area councils. In a notable development, PDP National Assembly candidates at the gathering openly declared their support for APC candidates.

Wike urged all participants to set aside their party affiliations in pursuit of a shared political goal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He pointed to the 2024 Edo State governorship election as proof that cross-party cooperation could shape electoral outcomes, saying that collaboration between elements of both parties had helped block the incumbent governor from installing a chosen successor.

Wike defends Tinubu's record in FCT

Making the case for the president's second term, Wike challenged political leaders to identify any of the six area councils that had not received infrastructure investment or benefited from institutional reforms under the current administration.

He cited the creation of the FCT Civil Service Commission, the appointment of a Head of Civil Service drawn from within the territory's own workforce, and the establishment of Women Affairs and Youth Development Secretariats as evidence of meaningful governance changes. He added that road construction and rehabilitation, school renovations, and new police stations were among the projects being delivered across the territory.

Wike also addressed concerns about economic hardship, acknowledging that some of Tinubu's policy decisions had been difficult for citizens but defending the reforms as necessary steps.

"Changing the economy of a country is not like a prayer," he said, adding that the benefits of such reforms could not be expected overnight.

He clarified that the coalition arrangement was principally focused on the presidential race, leaving individual parties free to determine their positions on other contests in the 2027 elections.

See full statement from Wike's aide on X here:

See the video from the gathering on X here:

INEC confirms Wike-backed APC governorship candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) included Chinda's name as the APC's governorship candidate for Rivers State.

The development is significant given Chinda's political background and the ongoing power struggle in Rivers State.

The inclusion raises questions about the APC's candidate selection process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng