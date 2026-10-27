Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or at the Palladium Theatre in London on Wednesday, October 26

Kane beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to claim his first-ever Ballon d'Or award

Tottenham Hotspur sent Kane a message on X and published an official statement on his journey at the club

Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Wednesday, October 26, at the Palladium Theatre in London,

He became the first England international to win the award in the modern era, the first in 25 years after Michael Owen who was present at the ceremony.

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Kane saw off challenges from Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, two of the best players in the world.

Tottenham sends message to Kane

Tottenham Hotspur, where Kane spent the bulk of his career and became the club's all-time top scorer, was among the first to publicly celebrate the achievement.

The North London side posted a tribute on X, writing:

“A legacy built in the Spurs academy. Forever one of our own 🤍.”

Beyond the social media post, Tottenham also published an official statement on their website tracing Kane's journey from his early days in their academy through to his record-breaking time as a first-team player.

The club used the occasion to remind supporters of the role they played in shaping the striker's development before he went on to achieve global recognition.

Kane's formative years came in the famous white shirt of Spurs, where he broke the club's all-time scoring record before eventually leaving North London.

His Ballon d'Or triumph is seen by many as the culmination of a career built on those formative years in North London, and Tottenham made clear they consider his success a shared achievement.

Kane's victory at the Palladium Theatre drew attention well beyond Spurs, with his former clubs recognising that the accolade did not belong to him alone.

The England captain, who had previously finished among the top scorers in European football across multiple seasons, secured the award after what judges considered an outstanding individual year.

Kane breaks silence after Ballon d'Or win

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Kane broke his silence on his social media pages after he was confirmed as the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner.

The Bayern Munich and England striker capped off a remarkable year with the win, and more importantly his career peaked since leaving Tottenham.

Source: Legit.ng