President Tinubu approved the appointment of former DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi to chair the NISS Governing Board

Bichi's four-year appointment takes effect from October 22, 2026, under the NISS Establishment Act of 2019

The appointment followed a recommendation from current DSS Director-General Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Yusuf M. Bichi, CFR, fwc, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), located at Lower Usuma Dam, Abuja.

The appointment, confirmed by the NISS Director of Coordination and Liaison, Lilian Omo-Odigwe, on Wednesday, October 22, 2026, takes effect immediately and covers an initial four-year term in line with Section 4 of the National Institute for Security Studies (Establishment) Act, 2019.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Yusuf Bichi Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Bichi's nomination was brought forward by the current Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, whose recommendation President Tinubu acted upon.

Bichi succeeds Gadzama on NISS board

Bichi replaces A.A. Gadzama, OFR, mni, on the governing board. He is no stranger to the country's security architecture, having served as Director-General of the DSS before handing over to Ajayi in August 2024.

His career in security and intelligence stretches back to the early 1980s, when he began working in the Security Division of the Kano State Cabinet Office before transferring service in 1984.

NISS described Bichi's appointment as bringing deep expertise in intelligence, security administration, operational leadership, and institutional training to the board's governance role — experience the institute said will strengthen its mandate.

Read the full statement on X here:

DSS secures 7th death sentence in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that a High Court in Adamawa State convicted three men for kidnapping two Catholic priests in February 2025.

The Adamawa ruling marks the seventh death sentence secured by the DSS in 2026 alone.

Five earlier death sentences were handed down across Ekiti, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto courts this year.

Source: Legit.ng