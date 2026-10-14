Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appealed directly to Nigerians across all age groups, acknowledging widespread economic hardship and insecurity while making an early pitch for votes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), published the message on his X account on Wednesday, October 14.

Atiku Abubakar tackles President Bola Tinubu over economic policy Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In the post, he painted a picture of everyday struggles facing Nigerian families, citing parents unable to afford food, pensioners forced to choose between medicine and meals, and young workers whose earnings are quickly swallowed by transport, rent, and basic needs. He also raised the issue of kidnapping and attacks, describing the fear many families carry over whether their loved ones will return home safely.

Atiku calls on voters to collect their PVCs

The former vice president urged every registered voter to collect their Permanent Voter Card, framing it as a tool for peaceful change rather than a partisan symbol.

"If you are a registered voter, please go and collect your PVC. Hold on to it. It is your voice, your choice and your peaceful power to demand change," he wrote.

The appeal is notable given Nigeria's historically low PVC collection rates ahead of elections, a pattern that has repeatedly shaped voter turnout figures in previous general elections.

Direct attack on Tinubu's economic record

Atiku's message contained a pointed reference to President Bola Tinubu by first name, blaming him directly for the current cost of living.

"Bola made life expensive. I will work to make life affordable again and restore the security every Nigerian deserves," Atiku wrote, closing with a call for Nigerians to unite across generations and vote for a country where every family can live with dignity, safety, and hope.

The post comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with high inflation, fuel costs, and widespread public frustration over living standards since the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023. Atiku has positioned himself as an alternative to the current administration, and this latest statement appears designed to consolidate that message early in the campaign cycle.

See the video of the former president on X here:

Atiku opens up on collecting money from Aisha Achimugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's camp has been accused of sponsoring a calumny campaign against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

This is as Atiku denied the allegation that he received Lagos funds from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through one Ms. Aisha Achimugu, for his 2023 presidential election.

Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku, then challenged the EFCC to make its findings open since it has been said to be part of the probe in an investigative report.

Source: Legit.ng