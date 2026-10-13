Public affairs analyst Oluwafemi Popoola raised questions about the federal government's petrol relief package announced on October 8

Atiku Abubakar used the ADC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration to accuse Tinubu of copying his targeted fuel support proposal

Popoola questioned how quickly the measures would reach ordinary Nigerians and what would happen when the 30-day discount ended

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Public affairs analyst Oluwafemi Popoola has raised concerns about the federal government's petrol relief package, questioning both its timing and how it would benefit ordinary Nigerians in the short term.

In a piece made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 13, Popoola noted that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar used the inauguration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council on Friday, October 9, to challenge President Bola Tinubu over the government's handling of rising petrol prices.

Oluwafemi Popoola questions the timing of the FG's petrol relief measures following Atiku Abubakar's criticism of President Tinubu's response to rising fuel prices. Photo credit: @DOlusegun, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Recall Atiku accused the president of adopting his earlier proposal for targeted fuel support after publicly dismissing it.

"Bola, when I proposed targeted support to ease fuel costs, you called me ignorant of economic policy. You are like a dull student who copied his classmate's answer," Atiku said.

The former vice-president argued that the government had taken up his production subsidy idea but stripped out what he considered its most important elements, replacing them with a 30-day petrol discount.

Tinubu's October 8 petrol measures

The federal government announced a relief package on Thursday, October 8, to ease the impact of rising petrol costs. Under the arrangement, NNPC Retail would sell petrol at cost price for 30 days, forgoing its profit margin, with commercial transport operators given priority access.

Additional measures include forward crude oil sales to domestic refineries, a proposed N1,350 ceiling on petrol landing costs, increased cash transfers, subsidised credit, and action against illegal road levies. The package also covers accelerated compressed natural gas (CNG) deployment, reduced regulatory costs, a proposed national strategic fuel reserve, and improved traffic and logistics management. The government has described the arrangement as a temporary discount, not a return to fuel subsidy.

Analyst questions Tinubu’s petrol relief timing

Popoola acknowledged that some measures could ease supply pressures and lower transport costs if properly carried out, but he pressed the government on several points: how quickly savings would reach passengers, what mechanisms would compel transport operators to pass on any reductions, and what would happen once the 30-day discount expired.

He also argued that since the removal of the fuel subsidy, Nigerians had faced higher transport fares, rising food distribution costs, and heavier operating expenses. In his view, the government owed citizens an explanation for why comparable relief proposals had previously been rejected and why protections for vulnerable people had taken this long to materialise.

Popoola says the debate over Atiku’s decision to address Tinubu by his first name has overshadowed concerns about petrol prices and the rising cost of living. Photo credit: Shina Peller

Source: Facebook

Popoola stated that the dispute between Atiku and the presidency, including responses from Sunday Dare, Bayo Onanuga, and political commentator Reno Omokri, had shifted public focus onto a debate about the former vice-president addressing President Tinubu by his first name, rather than on petrol affordability itself.

With the 2027 general election drawing closer, the analyst said the timing of the relief measures could attract scrutiny over whether the government was reacting to genuine economic hardship or to rising political pressure. He added that the 30-day discount alone would not resolve the broader cost-of-living challenges facing Nigerian households and businesses.

Popoola examines alleged ceasefire deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Popoola questioned whether the Nigerian government's reported secret ceasefire with a Boko Haram faction represents a calculated negotiation or an act of capitulation to armed insurgents.

Popoola weighed in on a report by The New Humanitarian, published September 7, which described an alleged undisclosed agreement between the federal government and the Boko Haram faction led by Ibrahim Bakura Doro.

Source: Legit.ng