President Tinubu wrote to the Senate requesting the repeal and reenactment of the NDLEA Act to strengthen drug investigation powers

The federal government also asked the Senate to replace ASCON with a new National School of Government

Tinubu separately sought Senate approval to reimburse Yobe State 100.5 billion naira over a cargo airport takeover

President Bola Tinubu sent four separate executive communications to the Senate on the same day, covering drug law reform, a civil service training overhaul, an airport reimbursement, and the domestication of two major international legal instruments.

The first communication asked the Senate to repeal and reenact the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act. According to the executive message, the amendment is intended to widen the agency's powers to investigate individuals suspected of involvement in drug-related offences.

President Bola Tinubu sends 4 executive bills to the Senate Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

FG moves to replace ASCON

In a second letter, the federal government wrote to the Senate requesting the repeal of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) Act and the creation of a new National School of Government in its place. The proposed institution would take over the functions currently handled by ASCON, which has long served as the main federal training centre for public servants.

Tinubu also sent a separate request asking the Senate to approve the reimbursement of 100.5 billion naira to Yobe State. The money relates to the federal government's takeover of a cargo airport in the state, and the executive communication described the payment as compensation owed to Yobe following that acquisition.

Geneva convention and Rome statute

The fourth communication called on the Senate to domesticate additional protocols of the Geneva Convention alongside the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Domestication would incorporate the obligations under both instruments into Nigerian law, making them enforceable within the country's legal framework.

The four messages were received by the Senate and are expected to be referred to the relevant committees for consideration before any legislative action is taken.

See the report from NTA on X here:

Shettima woos northern elders for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima received a delegation from Arewa for President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Shettima pointed to the Bank of Agriculture's N450 billion disbursement to 700,000 farmers, saying about 70% of beneficiaries are northerners.

Ibrahim Shekarau, who chairs the group's Board of Trustees, said the organisation plans to open a secretariat to coordinate its 2027 campaign efforts.

Source: Legit.ng