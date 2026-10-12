A Federal High Court in Jos ruled on Monday on a suit challenging the outcome of the APC primary election for Jos South State Constituency

Justice Dorcas Agishi found that results from Giring Ward had been unlawfully altered after being announced at the ward level

The court also slapped financial penalties on all three defendants, including the APC and INEC, over the disputed primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has declared Hon. Ayuba Dalyop Mandung the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Jos South State Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Justice Dorcas Agishi delivered the ruling on Monday in suit number FHC/J/CS/43/2026, which Mandung filed against Mancha John Vincent, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Court sacks APC House of Assembly candidate in Plateau Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

What the court found

The case centred on allegations that the results of the party's primary, held on May 20, 2026, were altered at the Giring Ward level after the vote count had already been announced. Mandung, represented by counsel Ritji Timothy Yilwatda, argued that he had secured the highest number of votes at the ward level before the results were allegedly changed in Vincent's favour.

Daily Trust reported that the court agreed, holding that the results could not be lawfully changed once announced at the ward level. Justice Agishi also found that Mandung had been denied a fair hearing in the process.

Orders issued against APC, INEC and Vincent

In its ruling, the court issued a perpetual injunction barring the defendants from parading Vincent as the duly nominated APC candidate for the constituency. A mandatory order was also issued compelling the APC to forward Mandung's name to INEC as its candidate for the 2027 general election.

The court further directed the defendants to act in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act, and the APC's internal guidelines on candidate nomination.

The court dismissed all preliminary objections raised by lawyers for the defendants before proceeding to rule on the substance of the case in Mandung's favour.

Additionally, the court awarded ₦500,000 each against Vincent, the APC and INEC over their roles in the matter.

Court declares Dalyop Mandung as APC authentic candidate Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tension between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng