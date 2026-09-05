Former IGP Mohammed Adamu emerged as the SDP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State at a special delegates' congress in Lafia

Adamu replaced Musa Angba, who withdrew from the race, and polled 28,637 votes as the sole candidate across 13 LGAs

The ex-police chief promised to prioritise security, infrastructure, education, agriculture and job creation if elected in 2027

Former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has secured the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship ticket for Nasarawa State, positioning himself as a major challenger ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adamu's emergence followed a special delegates congress held on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital, where he stood as the sole candidate after the previous flag bearer, Musa Angba, stepped down from the race.

Joseph Achile, Chairman of the Electoral Committee, announced that Adamu received 28,637 votes from delegates spread across all 13 Local Government Areas of the state. Achile declared him the winner on the grounds that he had met all constitutional requirements of the party and recorded the highest vote count.

"Having met the requirements of the party constitution and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Adamu as the SDP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State," Achile said.

Adamu's promises to Nasarawa voters

Accepting the ticket, the former police chief said his decision to contest was driven by what he witnessed during visits to different parts of the state, particularly the poor state of roads and infrastructure in rural communities. He pledged that his administration would make basic infrastructure and social services a top priority.

Adamu said:

"Nasarawa State has great potential. My administration will prioritise the welfare of our people, strengthen security, and ensure that resources of the state are used for the benefit of all."

He also committed to running an inclusive government focused on security, education, agriculture and job creation, while calling on party members to stay united ahead of the polls.

SDP national chairman weighs in

SDP National Chairman Prof. Sadiq Abubakar-Gombe, who attended the congress alongside national party officers, elders, and youth and women leaders, congratulated the people of Nasarawa on Adamu's candidacy. He described the former IGP as a leader who guided the Nigeria Police Force with discipline, integrity and a firm commitment to the rule of law.

Abubakar-Gombe urged voters in the state to support Adamu in 2027 for what he called total transformation and effective leadership. He also called on Nigerians more broadly to vote for the party's presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and other SDP candidates in the upcoming general elections.

Source: Legit.ng