Former APC national chairman John Odigie Oyegun publicly apologised to Nigerians over his role in bringing the APC and President Tinubu to power

Oyegun made the remarks at an ADC town hall in Benin City, where the party hosted vice-presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi criticised Tinubu's economic policies, saying they were pushing Nigerians deeper into poverty every day

Former Edo State Governor John Odigie Oyegun has publicly apologised to Nigerians for his role in bringing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu to power during the 2023 general election.

Oyegun, who served as APC National Chairman between 2015 and 2019 before defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2026, described the 2023 election outcome as a "mistake" that Nigerians are now paying for.

John Odigie-Oyegun tenders an apology to Nigerians for supporting the APC, President Bola Tinubu in 2023 election Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Benin City, where the ADC welcomed its vice-presidential candidate, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Oyegun said the 2027 general election offered Nigerians a chance to correct course and get the country moving in the right direction.

Oyegun raises alarm over intimidation in Edo

Beyond his apology, Oyegun voiced concern about what he called political intimidation in Edo State, citing alleged threats involving AK-47 rifles. He questioned whether that kind of atmosphere was the one the people of Edo truly wanted for themselves.

Amaechi, speaking at the same event, turned his attention to the economic direction of the Tinubu administration. He argued that government policies, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, had fuelled inflation and made life harder for ordinary Nigerians. He said those policies were pushing more people into poverty on a daily basis.

ADC targets 2027 as turning point

The town hall in Benin City marked a significant moment for the ADC, which has been positioning itself ahead of the 2027 elections. The party's decision to host Amaechi in Edo State signals an effort to build momentum in the South-South region.

Oyegun's public admission is notable given his history as one of the founding figures of the APC and a key actor in the political realignment that brought Tinubu's party to dominance in Nigerian politics.

John Odigie-Oyegun expresses regret for supporting the APC and President Bola Tinubu in 2023 after joining the ADC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

APC governorship candidate's wife allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng