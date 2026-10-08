The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO) has accused Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Allied Peoples' Movement governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi of being behind a series of alleged attacks on the wife of the APC governorship candidate and two other party candidates in Ibadan.

The group's Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, issued a statement saying that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli, wife of the APC's governorship candidate, was targeted during a medical outreach she organised at Ibikunle House, Ayeye, Ibadan, on Wednesday, October 7.

Governor Seyi Makinde is accused of sponsoring attacks on the APC governorship candidate's wife Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Other APC candidates also allegedly targeted

The Guardian reported that beyond the attack on Alhaja Alli, SSACO said campaign convoys belonging to two other APC candidates were also disrupted. The group alleged that Senator District candidate for Oyo South, Aderemi Oseni, and the APC's federal constituency candidate for Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinowo, were attacked at Agbaje Market, Orita-Merin, and Idi-Arere, respectively.

SSACO described all three incidents as "unwarranted" and "barbaric", warning that such actions risked returning Oyo State to a dark period of political violence. The organisation stopped short of providing independent evidence to support its accusations against Makinde and Adekanmbi.

SSACO calls on security agencies to act

The campaign group urged security agencies to investigate all three incidents, identify those responsible, and prosecute them. It argued that the alleged attacks put the lives of both political actors and ordinary residents at risk.

SSACO insisted that APC candidates and their supporters had a legal right to gather, associate, and campaign freely within the state. The group asked Makinde, Adekanmbi, and other political figures to present their policies and programmes to voters rather than rely on intimidation.

The organisation also appealed to the relevant authorities to guarantee that all political parties could conduct their campaigns without fear across Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general elections, adding that no political ambition was worth a human life.

APC group accuses Governor Seyi Makinde of sponsoring attacks against Sharafadeen Alli's wife Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

APM chieftain asks Tinubu to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng