The Abia APC formally presented Dr Godswill Egbe as the deputy governorship candidate alongside Eric Opah ahead of the 2027 elections

Opah said the selection followed wide consultations with party leaders and a thorough assessment of Egbe's background and professional record

Egbe promised loyalty to Opah and the party while pledging to support efforts to deliver votes for President Tinubu in 2027

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Umuahia, Abia State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has named Dr Godswill Egbe as the running mate to its 2027 governorship candidate, Eric Opah, at a formal presentation held at the party secretariat in Umuahia.

As reported on Tuesday, October 6, by Radio Nigeria, Opah told party members that the decision came after extensive consultations with party leaders and a careful review of Egbe's background.

APC unveils Agu Egbe as Opah’s running mate in Abia. Photo credit: Uche Aguoru

Source: Facebook

He stated that checks on Egbe's previous professional work with BUA Group returned favourable recommendations, which reinforced his confidence in the choice.

"He is a man of integrity," Opah said of his running mate, adding that both men would work together to serve the interests of Abia people.

APC's agenda for Abia

Opah outlined the priorities an APC administration would pursue if elected, including job creation, infrastructure development, and a review of existing tax policies to ensure public funds go directly to the benefit of residents. He also stressed the importance of accountability, saying the party would publish accurate information on government-funded projects and ensure transparency in the management of state resources.

The APC State Chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, received Egbe at the event and formally introduced him to the party's executive council and supporters as the running mate for the 2027 Abia governorship race.

Abia election 2027: Egbe pledges loyalty

In his acceptance remarks, Egbe expressed gratitude to Opah and the party for the trust placed in him. He said he would remain loyal to the governorship candidate and the party leadership throughout the campaign.

Egbe noted that his role would be to support Opah's vision and help deliver the objectives set out in the APC manifesto.

Furthermore, Egbe called on party members to stay united and focused, and pledged to contribute to the party's efforts to secure votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Watch a video of Egbe’s unveiling as the Abia deputy governorship candidate below, courtesy of the X post by TVC News:

Read more Abia news

Abia APC disowns alleged petition to collation centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abia APC disowned an alleged petition to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which reportedly asked for the relocation of the Bende collation centre ahead of the 2027 elections.

It described the petition as fake, adding that the party did not initiate it.

Source: Legit.ng