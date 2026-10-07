Works Minister Dave Umahi said the South-East is now receiving a 'barrage of Federal Government projects' under President Tinubu

Umahi disclosed that Tinubu recently approved two major road projects in the region, including routes in Imo, Anambra and Kogi

The minister also addressed reports of divisions within the APC, particularly speculation about his relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

Works Minister Dave Umahi has said President Bola Tinubu's administration has done more for the South-East than any previous government, describing the region's current inclusion in national infrastructure plans as a historic shift.

Umahi made the remarks at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday, where he outlined ongoing Federal Government infrastructure work across Nigeria.

David Umahi dismisses the alleged rift with Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

South-East now part of national infrastructure agenda

The Punch reported that while acknowledging that the region does not lead in terms of project volume, Umahi said the more important point was that the South-East was no longer being left out of major national initiatives. He cited the Second Niger Bridge and its bypass projects as evidence of this commitment.

The minister also revealed that Tinubu had, in the past few days, approved two new road projects in the region: one covering the Obanewi-Okiwe axis linking parts of Imo State, and another connecting Otuocha in Anambra to Ibaji in Kogi State.

Umahi said the development signalled a genuine integration of the South-East into the Federal Government's broader development agenda, and urged residents of the region to take pride in the progress being made.

Umahi calls for unity, dismisses APC crisis reports

The minister urged people of the South-East to respond to the Federal Government's investments by building stronger political ties with other parts of the country. He called on Nigerians generally to move beyond regional politics and work towards a national political culture built on mutual support.

Umahi also restated his personal commitment to national rather than sectional political interests.

On reports of internal tensions within the All Progressives Congress, Umahi dismissed speculation about a rift between himself and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. He described Wike as a progressive and said both men remained part of the same political family, despite any perceived differences between them.

David Umahi discloses President Bola Tinubu's record in the Southeast Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tensions between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng