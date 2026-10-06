FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and APC governorship candidate Kingsley Chinda met Governor Fubara at his Port Harcourt residence in a 4-hour closed-door session

The meeting marked the first time Fubara personally participated in a reconciliation meeting with members of the opposing political camp in Rivers State

Neither side addressed journalists after the meeting ended around 8 pm, leaving the outcome of the discussions undisclosed

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Kingsley Chinda, and their supporters arrived at Governor Siminalayi Fubara's residence in Port Harcourt on Wednesday at about 4 pm for a closed-door reconciliation meeting that lasted roughly four hours.

The gathering brought together key figures from both political camps in what observers are describing as a notable step forward in the effort to consolidate peace in Rivers State.

Nyesom Wike and supporters make a dramatic visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that the meeting is significant because it marks the first known occasion on which Fubara personally hosted and took part in a reconciliation session alongside his own supporters, rather than engaging through intermediaries or separate engagements.

Behind closed doors in Port Harcourt

The discussions ran until approximately 8 pm, after which both sides departed without speaking to journalists. Neither Wike nor Chinda, nor any member of their camp, nor Fubara nor anyone from his team made a public statement, leaving the specific content and conclusions of the engagement undisclosed.

Despite the silence, the willingness of both sides to sit together for four hours is being read as a sign that the reconciliation process between the two camps remains active and deepening.

The political rift in Rivers State stretches back several years and reached its most visible point in the prolonged dispute between Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly. Those tensions placed the state's political environment under considerable strain and drew national attention.

What the meeting means ahead of 2027

With the 2027 general elections approaching, the ability of Rivers State's key political actors to sustain and build on the current rapprochement is expected to carry significant consequences for how the state aligns ahead of that cycle.

Wednesday's four-hour session, while short on public detail, adds to a series of steps that suggest both sides are moving away from the divisions of recent years and towards a more coordinated political relationship.

See the video of the meeting on YouTube here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tensions between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng