Seven Zamfara lawmakers who resigned from the APC revealed they are negotiating with three political parties over where to go next

The lawmakers said the PDP also reached out to them, but no formal meeting has taken place yet

One of the affected legislators said a final decision would be announced publicly within a week

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Seven members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly who quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week have confirmed they are in active talks with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as they weigh their options ahead of a formal announcement.

Legit.ng reports that eight Zamfara lawmakers resigned from the APC, citing the party's failure to tackle worsening insecurity in the state.

After leaving the APC, 7 Zamfara lawmakers are in talks with 3 parties. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

The lawmakers said they went 32 months without receiving their salaries, allowances, and other entitlements.

Speaking to Daily Trust by telephone, Ibrahim Tukur Bakura, one of the seven lawmakers, said the group had already held substantive discussions with all three parties.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also reached out, though the legislators had not yet sat down with PDP representatives.

"For now, we have not sat with the PDP, though we may do so later. However, we have already met and discussed the possibility of joining either the ADC, NDC, or PRP," Bakura said.

Lawmakers urge caution before final choice

Bakura stressed that the group was not in a rush to commit, citing the need to carefully assess the political landscape in Zamfara State before making a decision.

"In a situation like this, we must exercise caution to avoid making the wrong choice. We need to analyse the situation thoroughly and align with the political direction of the people of Zamfara State before taking a final stance," he said.

He added that constituents could be consulted directly if necessary, describing the entire process as being driven by the interests of the people they represent.

"Everything we are doing is in the interest of our constituents. If necessary, we will consult them directly to decide which party to join, as we are here to serve them," Bakura noted.

He put a timeline on the decision, saying it would be announced within the coming week and that the group's doors remained open to any other party that wished to engage with them.

Who are the 7 lawmakers?

The seven legislators who left the APC are Bashir Aliyu Gummi, Nasiru Abdullahi, Bashir Masama, Faruku Dosara, Ibrahim Tukur Bakura, Shamsudeen Hassan, and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango.

Their departure came after the Zamfara State House of Assembly had previously suspended them over allegations including misconduct, conspiracy, mischief, and holding an illegal sitting.

They announced their resignation from the APC last week without revealing where they intended to go next.

The lawmakers say the PDP has reached out, but they have yet to meet its representatives.

Source: Original

Defections rock APC, PDP, others in Oyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of APC and Accord members in Oluyole LGA joined the APM, while over 1,000 APM members in the same area crossed to the APC.

More than 3,000 PDP and Accord members in Ibadan North-East LGA defected to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A former personal assistant to ex-Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu was among those who left the APC for the APM in Oluyole.

Source: Legit.ng