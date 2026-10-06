Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker from Oyo State, made a striking claim about Governor Seyi Makinde's presidential ambition during a radio interview

The lawmaker alleged that Makinde's presidential campaign is serving a different political purpose than publicly stated

Alabi's remarks come months after Governor Makinde formally declared his candidacy at a major rally in Ibadan

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - A member of the National Assembly, Akin Alabi, has said that Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde does not genuinely intend to become Nigeria's president and that his 2027 campaign serves a different purpose entirely.

Alabi, who represents the Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency in Oyo State, made the claim during a radio interview on I-Flier 103.3FM in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 6. He argued that Makinde's presidential bid is designed mainly to boost visibility for Bimbo Adekanmbi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Oyo State whom the governor is backing to succeed him.

Akin Alabi says Oyo governor Seyi Makinde is not genuinely seeking Nigeria’s presidency in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Akpei

Source: Getty Images

Alabi said:

"Everybody knows that Seyi Makinde has no plan to become president; he just wants to be in the conversation because he knows his candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, can't contest alone. Even his gateman knows he can't become president. He's just promoting his candidate and knows nobody will vote for him if he isn't on the ballot."

Alabi on Oyo governorship race

The lawmaker went further to suggest that Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, would struggle to defeat the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, without Makinde's presidential campaign providing a political platform for the party.

"You can not place Adekambi with Sharafadeen Alli, and you can expect that Makinde's candidate will win him," he added.

The comments come despite Makinde's public declaration of his presidential ambition.

The governor formally announced his candidacy on May 14, 2026, at a joint Peoples Democratic Party/APM mega rally held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, saying:

"Today, I, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, FNSE, announce my candidacy for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the PDP/APM alliance."

Makinde's campaign running mate

Since that declaration, Makinde has moved to consolidate his presidential ticket. In August, he named former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, as his running mate, replacing Ibrahim Bala, who had served as a placeholder.

On the Oyo State front, Makinde has thrown his support firmly behind Adekanmbi, repeatedly campaigning for him ahead of the 2027 governorship election. He recently urged Senator Alli to direct his attention to Adekanmbi rather than to his administration, expressing confidence in his preferred successor's ability to win. Adekanmbi has publicly pledged to build on Makinde's legacy if elected governor.

Alabi, however, maintained that the governor's true motivation remains the governorship race in Oyo State, not the presidency itself.

Watch the video of Akin Alabi dismissing Makinde’s presidential bid below, courtesy of TVC News:

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Source: Legit.ng