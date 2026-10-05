Former SGF Babachir Lawal revealed why he would back President Tinubu over Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential race

Lawal alleged that working with Atiku was chaotic, claiming the former vice president repeatedly reversed decisions after consulting others

Lawal also disclosed that Atiku asked him to convince Peter Obi to accept a running mate slot, but Obi turned down the offer

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said he would rather back President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election than support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal warned that an Atiku presidency would end in disorder.

Babachir Lawal alleges Atiku often reversed decisions after seeking advice, making their political work chaotic. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal/@atiku

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Lawal made the remarks during an appearance on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, where he laid out his reasons for opposing Atiku's presidential bid.

"I'd rather go with Bola than Atiku because when Nigeria crashes with Bola, it might be an orderly crash, but with Atiku it would be a chaotic one," he said.

When pressed on his position, Lawal did not mince words. "Because he's not a good man," he replied.

Lawal's experience working with Atiku

The former SGF said he had initially considered throwing his weight behind the former vice president, driven by concern over conditions in northern Nigeria.

"I wanted to work for Atiku. I had the belief that the North, the way we are suffering, we should not surrender the presidency, that at least our own man will not, if nothing else, stop the decline we are in," he explained.

However, Lawal said his time working alongside Atiku shifted his view entirely. He alleged that the former vice president had a habit of giving instructions and then reversing them after speaking with other people.

"Everything you do with him, there's chaos," Lawal said. "He will call you and tell you, 'Do this,' and then you do it, then front you are back."

He added that disputes over political appointments often contributed to the confusion, with agreed decisions sometimes overturned following outside interventions.

Peter Obi turns down Atiku's running mate offer

Lawal also revealed that Atiku had asked him to approach former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi about serving as his running mate for the 2027 election.

According to Lawal, Atiku proposed completing one term in office before pushing for a constitutional amendment to introduce a single six-year presidential term, after which power would rotate beginning with the South-East and North-Central zones.

Lawal said he reached out to Obi on account of their existing relationship, but Obi rejected the proposal.

"He says his survey shows him that they are unlikely to win if he pairs with Atiku," Lawal quoted Obi as saying.

Obi reportedly told Lawal he would rather stay out of the race altogether than join a ticket he believed could not win.

Lawal said he conveyed Obi's response to Atiku and later made further efforts through prominent Igbo figures to change Obi's mind, but those attempts also came to nothing.

The comments come as opposition figures continue to explore potential alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Babachir Lawal says Nigeria may crash chaotically under Atiku. Photo credit: Babachir Lawal/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender.

The former SGF also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Source: Legit.ng