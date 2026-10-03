Parents of 20 kidnapped prospective NYSC corps members said abductors contacted them, demanding N50m per victim

The families visited Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, alongside the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to seek intervention

Imo State police said drones located the suspected camp, but a rescue operation was delayed due to an IED threat

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Families of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members abducted in Imo State have revealed that the kidnappers issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding N1 billion for their children's release, with N50 million set as the price per victim.

The parents delivered this alarming update on Saturday, October 3, 2026, during a visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at his Bodija, Ibadan residence.

Gunmen give families of abducted corps members ransom ultimatum. Photo credit: @SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, and the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri, were also present at the meeting.

The 20 graduates had been travelling from Ibadan to their orientation camps on Thursday when armed men attacked the two buses carrying them along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Parents plead for help

Speaking on behalf of the affected families, Alhaja Akande and Oyebola Akande said the kidnappers had been reaching out using the mobile phones of the victims themselves.

"They have been calling us since yesterday (Friday) with a demand for N50m ransom each. They are threatening that anything untoward will happen to our children if we fail to heed their request. There is no way we can raise such an amount at this period. Baba, kindly assist us. Don't let them kill our children," the parents said.

The Managing Director of Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, Isiah Akpan, had separately confirmed the ransom demand on Friday.

Ladoja urged the families not to panic, saying efforts to bring the victims home safely were already underway.

"I want to assure you that your children would be rescued unharmed. We will relate whatever information we gather to you. The Police are working round the clock to secure their rescue. Don't worry yourself; police are up to the task, and nothing would happen to your children," he said.

Abimbola told the gathering that he had been in direct contact with his Imo State counterpart since the day of the attack.

"I had already contacted Imo State CP. We have been talking since the day of the incident, and he assured me that the victims would be rescued unhurt," he said.

The commissioner did not confirm whether any ransom payment had been made or provide specifics on the rescue plan.

Police locate kidnapped NYSC members' camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imo State Police Commissioner Audu Garba Bosso confirmed that drones tracked the kidnappers to a specific location in the bush.

Security forces said the rescue operation faced a major obstacle that was preventing them from moving in to free the victims.

The Defence Headquarters said 20 passengers were abducted from two buses on the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on October 1.

Source: Legit.ng