Onyedikachi Okorie and her boyfriend relocated from Nigeria to Australia in 2022 to pursue their studies as international students

The couple, who got married after arriving in Australia, announced they had officially become Australian citizens in September 2026

Onyedikachi shared on LinkedIn that gaining citizenship felt like a natural next step in her journey, while affirming her Nigerian roots

Onyedikachi Okorie, a Nigerian woman who moved to Australia in 2022 for her studies, has announced that she and her husband are now officially Australian citizens, four years after first arriving in the country as international students.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Onyedikachi reflected on how drastically life had changed since she and her then-boyfriend made the decision to relocate from Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady becomes Australian citizen 4 years after relocation. Photo: Onyedikachi Okorie

Source: UGC

The two had set off with a clear goal: continue their education and find their footing in an unfamiliar country. What followed was a period of adjusting to new systems, building fresh connections, and navigating the many surprises that come with starting over somewhere new.

From international student to Australian citizen

Somewhere in the middle of all that, the country stopped feeling temporary. Onyedikachi noted that Australia gradually shifted from being simply a place she had moved to, to one she genuinely considered home. Her boyfriend also became her husband along the way, adding another milestone to a journey already full of them.

When the opportunity to apply for citizenship arrived, she described it as a decision that felt natural rather than forced. "From arriving as an international student in 2022 to now calling myself an Australian... what a journey," she wrote.

Importantly, she was clear that embracing Australian citizenship did not mean setting aside her Nigerian identity. Nigeria, she said, will always be central to who she is, where she comes from, and how she views the world. Australia, in her words, has become the place where she continues to learn, grow, and think more seriously about the kind of future she wants to build.

Connections congratulate Nigerians who became Australian citizens

The announcement drew warm responses from her network on LinkedIn.

Shedrack Owen said:

"Congratulations and well-done for the milestone"

Sohal Khatwani said:

"Congratulations"

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng