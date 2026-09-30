The UK government has updated its Appendix T2 Minister of Religion visa rules, removing the upper limit on how long applicants can remain in the country

Members of religious orders received a new exemption from a key requirement tied to the nature of their pastoral duties under the updated rules

The changes also affected how financial requirements are assessed for ministers not receiving a salary while living in the UK

The United Kingdom government has changed the rules governing the Appendix T2 Minister of Religion visa route, with one of the most significant updates being the removal of the upper limit on how long a minister can remain in the country under the scheme.

The changes, which apply in 2026, were published by the UK government as part of a wider statement of changes to immigration rules.

The UK has changed its religious worker visa rules. Photo credit: Geography Photos, WPA Pool

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The revision brings the Minister of Religion route in line with other work visa categories in the UK.

Key changes to UK's T2 Minister of Religion route

Three main updates were introduced. First, applicants who belong to religious orders are now exempt from the rule requiring that their role must not mainly involve non-pastoral duties. The government said this change followed a review of the route.

Second, the way financial requirements are assessed has been revised for both main applicants and their dependants in cases where the main applicant is not required to be paid the National Minimum Wage. The government explained that this adjustment was necessary because some applicants do not receive a salary while living in the UK.

Third, and perhaps most notably, the upper limit on how long an applicant can remain within the T2 Minister of Religion route has been scrapped entirely. The government said this was done to align the route with other work-based immigration categories.

UK: Who the changes affect

The T2 Minister of Religion route is designed for religious workers coming to the UK to perform duties in an established religious institution.

The route covers roles such as ministers of religion, missionaries, and members of religious orders. The removal of the time cap is expected to benefit those in long-term religious postings who previously faced restrictions on how long they could stay under the route.

The financial assessment change is particularly relevant to members of religious communities who live communally and do not draw a personal salary, as the previous framework did not fully account for their circumstances.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had published 10 conditions for bringing an elderly parent or grandparent to the country.

UK long-term visitor visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared three long-term visitor visas for people who travel regularly.

According to the official UK government guidance, the long-term Standard Visitor visa is designed for travellers who visit the UK on a regular basis.

All three options allow holders to stay for up to six months on each visit.

Source: Legit.ng