Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority outlined seven distinct categories of foreigners who can apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass

The categories cover family members of Singapore citizens and permanent residents, as well as recent graduates seeking employment in the country

The ICA also warned applicants about external migration agencies falsely claiming to be official Singapore immigration consultants or partners

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the full list of foreigners who qualify to apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), clarifying exactly who is eligible to reside in the country on a long-term basis.

Obtaining a Long-Term Visit Pass is not automatic, even for those who fall within the eligible categories. The ICA assesses each application individually, weighing several factors including the applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, educational qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in the country.

Singapore lists 7 categories of foreigners eligible for Long-Term Visit Pass. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The authority uses these factors to determine whether an applicant is likely to contribute meaningfully to Singapore and integrate into its society, as well as whether the person is genuinely committed to putting down roots in the country.

Who qualifies for Singapore's Long-Term Visit Pass?

According to the ICA's official website, seven categories of foreigners are recognised as eligible. These are:

Spouses of Singapore citizens Spouses of Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) Unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born within a legal marriage to, or legally adopted by, a Singapore citizen or PR Parents of Singapore citizens or PRs Graduates from institutions of higher learning who are seeking employment in Singapore Parents or grandparents of a child studying in Singapore on a Student's Pass Visitors seeking permission to give birth in Singapore

One notable exclusion is parents-in-law, who the ICA confirmed are not eligible to apply under the parental category.

ICA warns against unofficial immigration agencies

The ICA also issued a caution to prospective applicants, stating clearly that it has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that claims to be a Singapore immigration specialist, consultant, or partner.

The authority added that it does not support or endorse services offered by self-proclaimed professional immigration consultancy providers for LTVP applications.

Applicants are therefore advised to rely solely on the ICA's official channels when submitting or seeking guidance on their Long-Term Visit Pass applications, to avoid falling victim to misleading or potentially fraudulent services.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng