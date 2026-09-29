Oyelumade Mohammed, a student at Osun State University, held an executive position in his department while studying Banking and Finance

Mohammed took to his TikTok page to share his academic result, revealing the CGPA he finished with after years of study

The certificate he displayed on social media showed a specific CGPA figure that caught the attention of many viewers online

Oyelumade Mohammed, a Banking and Finance student at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), has gone viral after sharing his final CGPA on TikTok, revealing that he graduated with a First Class degree while simultaneously holding an executive position in his department.

Mohammed, who posts on TikTok under the handle @jehovicious, shared a video displaying his academic award certificate, which confirmed he finished with a CGPA of 4.50 from UNIOSUN's Department of Banking and Finance.

UNIOSUN student who held executive position bags first class. Photo Source: TikTok/jehovicious

Source: Getty Images

UNIOSUN graduate's First Class result

What makes Mohammed's achievement particularly striking is the context in which he achieved it. Balancing departmental leadership responsibilities alongside the academic demands of a Banking and Finance programme is no small feat, yet his final result places him firmly among the top graduates in his field.

His certificate, shown on camera, bore the First Class classification alongside the 4.50 CGPA figure, leaving little room for doubt about the quality of his performance throughout his time at the institution.

Mohammed's CGPA attracts attention online

@jehovicious's post quickly drew attention from viewers who were impressed by the combination of student leadership and academic excellence that Mohammed demonstrated during his time at UNIOSUN.

Many pointed to his story as an example of what is possible when commitment to both responsibility and study is maintained throughout a university programme.

Read the post he shared below

UNIOSUN graduate with 4.43 CGPA wins award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dorcas Faith Odelola, a Philosophy graduate of Osun State University, emerged as the best graduating student in her department with a CGPA of 4.43.

She celebrated the academic feat on TikTok by showing off the award she received from the institution.

Source: Legit.ng