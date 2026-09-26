Former Senator Shehu Sani said Atiku Abubakar has every constitutional right to contest the 2027 presidency but raised concerns about political fairness

Sani argued the South should complete its eight-year cycle in power before the North contests again, mirroring the 2015 to 2023 period

The former lawmaker warned that ignoring rotation in 2027 would mean the principle would also be disregarded when the North's turn comes in 2031

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central, has warned that an Atiku Abubakar victory in the 2027 presidential election would effectively bring the informal principle of rotational presidency in Nigeria to an end.

Senator Sani acknowledged that Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is within his constitutional rights to run, but insisted that fairness and national unity should shape the contest.

Shehu Sani warns Atiku's win in 2027 will end the rotational presidency in Nigeria. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@atiku

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Sani made this position clear on Friday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

"I never said Atiku should not run. Constitutionally, he has the right to run for any election. But what I said was that the southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to have its eight-year tenure in office, just like the way the North has from 2015 to 2023," Sani said.

South should settle 2027 race among itself

The former senator argued that the 2027 race ought to be contested among southern candidates only, with northern parties stepping aside. He suggested that the ADC should have fielded former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, while the NDC should back Peter Obi and the APM should present Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

"Let the South struggle it out and see who wins, and for four years. And when the tenure is done by 2031, the North shall have its unchallengeable opportunity to produce leadership of the country," Sani said.

He was clear that rotational presidency has no legal basis in the Nigerian constitution, but argued it remains essential for peace and justice given the country's historical and ethnic complexities.

Duke, it's Duke,

Sani also cautioned against using population size or electoral numbers as justification for sustained political dominance by one region.

"You cannot say that because you have the largest population in part of the country or you have the largest electorate, so you should continue to dominate political power," he said.

An earlier post on X echoed the same position

A day before the television appearance, on Thursday, Sani had posted on X calling for the 2027 contest to feature only southern candidates, naming President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore, Seyi Makinde, Adewole Adebayo and Donald Duke.

"The 2027 political contest should be between Tinubu, Peter Obi, Sowore, Makinde, Adebayo, Duke and other Southern Candidates. The South should complete its eight years. It's not constitutional, but it's equitable," he wrote.

He also warned those dismissing the rotation principle that ignoring it in 2027 sets a precedent.

"Those who say there shouldn't be respect for the principle of Rotation of power in 2027 should know that it will not be respected in 2031," Sani wrote.

2027 election: Atiku announces what will happen next

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ADC Presidential Campaign Council said the recently released appointments list is not the final composition of the council.

The Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, urged those yet to be named to remain patient, saying loyalty and sacrifice are not forgotten.

The campaign said it plans to announce zonal and state structures, senior appointments, and ward-level organisation in the coming days.

Source: Legit.ng