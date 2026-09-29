Asa Asika confirmed that he and Davido jointly own a Nigerian football club called Inter Lagos

Asika revealed the club on a podcast, noting it had just earned promotion from the National League

The music executive described their football investment as part of a broader long-term business strategy

Davido's longtime manager, Asa Asika, has confirmed that he and the Grammy-nominated singer are co-owners of a Nigerian football club, Inter Lagos, which has just earned promotion to the Nigerian Premier League.

Asika made the revelation during an appearance on the podcast *Manager's Playbook*, hosted by veteran music executive Mauricio Ruiz.

Davido’s manager speaks on singer’s interest in owning a Premier League team. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly about their ventures outside music, he disclosed that the club had previously competed in the lower-tier National League before securing its top-flight promotion.

"We (Davido and I) own a football team in Nigeria together. We just got promoted to Premier League. It is called Inter Lagos," Asika said on the podcast. "It just got promoted to Premier League, yeah, he runs the sports department on the plug," he added.

Inter Lagos Targets Nigerian Top Flight

With the club now preparing for the demands of Premier League competition, Asika positioned the investment as a long-range play rather than a quick return.

He drew a direct parallel to how he and Davido approach the music business, emphasising patience and sustained development.

"It's developing; it's a lot of work now, like same thing with music. We are doing this so that in another 10 years, we are creating the business," he explained.

Asika also pointed to a wider trend of private entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals showing growing interest in owning and building football clubs in Nigeria, suggesting the duo are ahead of a curve that others are now beginning to follow.

Davido’s manager reacts to talk of singer joining Premier League club owners. Photos: @asaasika/IG.

Source: Instagram

Music, Sports and Lifestyle Drive Duo's Business Focus

According to Asika, their current portfolio of interests is deliberately spread across three pillars: music, sports and lifestyle. The football club sits squarely within the sports arm of that strategy, and Inter Lagos's promotion now places the venture at a higher-profile stage of development.

The disclosure adds to a picture of Davido as a Nigerian entertainment figure increasingly diversifying beyond the recording studio, with Asika steering much of that commercial direction behind the scenes.

Watch the X video of Asa's interview:

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng