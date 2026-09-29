Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Davido’s Manager Speaks on Singer Owning a Premier League Team As Video Trends Online
Celebrities

Davido’s Manager Speaks on Singer Owning a Premier League Team As Video Trends Online

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Asa Asika confirmed that he and Davido jointly own a Nigerian football club called Inter Lagos
  • Asika revealed the club on a podcast, noting it had just earned promotion from the National League
  • The music executive described their football investment as part of a broader long-term business strategy

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

Davido's longtime manager, Asa Asika, has confirmed that he and the Grammy-nominated singer are co-owners of a Nigerian football club, Inter Lagos, which has just earned promotion to the Nigerian Premier League.

Asika made the revelation during an appearance on the podcast *Manager's Playbook*, hosted by veteran music executive Mauricio Ruiz.

Davido’s manager gives update on singer’s reported plans for a Premier League club
Davido’s manager speaks on singer’s interest in owning a Premier League team. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Speaking candidly about their ventures outside music, he disclosed that the club had previously competed in the lower-tier National League before securing its top-flight promotion.

"We (Davido and I) own a football team in Nigeria together. We just got promoted to Premier League. It is called Inter Lagos," Asika said on the podcast. "It just got promoted to Premier League, yeah, he runs the sports department on the plug," he added.

Read also

“Is this Christianity?”: VeryDarkMan, Solomon Buchi slam Pastor Arome Osayi over controversial sermon

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Inter Lagos Targets Nigerian Top Flight

With the club now preparing for the demands of Premier League competition, Asika positioned the investment as a long-range play rather than a quick return.

He drew a direct parallel to how he and Davido approach the music business, emphasising patience and sustained development.

"It's developing; it's a lot of work now, like same thing with music. We are doing this so that in another 10 years, we are creating the business," he explained.

Asika also pointed to a wider trend of private entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals showing growing interest in owning and building football clubs in Nigeria, suggesting the duo are ahead of a curve that others are now beginning to follow.

Asa Asika, Davido, Afrobeats, singer
Davido’s manager reacts to talk of singer joining Premier League club owners. Photos: @asaasika/IG.
Source: Instagram

Music, Sports and Lifestyle Drive Duo's Business Focus

According to Asika, their current portfolio of interests is deliberately spread across three pillars: music, sports and lifestyle. The football club sits squarely within the sports arm of that strategy, and Inter Lagos's promotion now places the venture at a higher-profile stage of development.

Read also

Why Africa needs resolute leadership, not more resources: Enike-Matthew

The disclosure adds to a picture of Davido as a Nigerian entertainment figure increasingly diversifying beyond the recording studio, with Asika steering much of that commercial direction behind the scenes.

Watch the X video of Asa's interview:

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoSuper EaglesNigerian YouthsAfrobeats
Hot:
Heart touching messages Frsc Things girlfriend happy Love messages girlfriend Waec result