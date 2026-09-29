The Good Governance Assembly praised NAICOM Commissioner Olusegun Omosehin for his leadership of Nigeria's insurance sector

GGA chairman Charles Onoja said the recapitalisation exercise showed the regulator's commitment to building stronger institutions

The group urged insurance stakeholders to engage regulators through proper channels rather than allow disputes to undermine reform

The Good Governance Assembly (GGA) has publicly backed Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), commending his direction of the commission and calling on industry players to support ongoing regulatory reforms.

Charles Onoja, chairman of the GGA's Board of Leaders, made the group's position known in a statement on Tuesday, September 29, saying the organisation had reviewed NAICOM's recent activities and found the progress recorded under Omosehin's watch to be worthy of recognition.

Good Governance Assembly praises NAICOM Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin for his leadership of Nigeria's insurance sector. Photo credit: @ayo_omosehin

Source: Twitter

Recapitalisation Exercise Takes Centre Stage

A key part of the GGA's assessment focused on the conclusion of the insurance industry's recapitalisation exercise. The group said the reported N1.079 trillion raised during the process, with 48 insurance companies and two reinsurance companies meeting the new capital requirements and being relicensed, reflected a regulator committed to raising industry standards.

"The scale of the recent recapitalisation exercise demonstrates that the commission has remained focused on its responsibility to build a stronger and more sustainable insurance sector," Onoja said.

He added that Omosehin deserved credit for keeping the commission on track despite the competing interests that surfaced during the exercise.

"The insurance industry cannot remain weak if Nigeria is serious about attracting investment, protecting businesses and supporting economic growth. NAICOM under Mr Omosehin has taken steps towards ensuring that companies operating in the sector have the capacity to meet the demands of a modern economy," Onoja said.

GGA Links Reforms to Tinubu's Agenda

The GGA also connected Omosehin's approach to President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, arguing that a well-regulated insurance sector is central to the federal government's broader economic goals.

"The Renewed Hope Agenda requires strong institutions, responsible regulation and an environment in which businesses can grow and investors can have confidence. We believe the direction being pursued by NAICOM under Mr Omosehin is consistent with these objectives, and he deserves to be encouraged rather than distracted from the task of strengthening the industry," Onoja said.

The group urged stakeholders to direct any concerns about regulatory decisions through appropriate channels, warning that disputes should not be allowed to erode confidence in the sector's oversight bodies.

Onoja said the GGA would continue to observe developments in the insurance industry while advocating for transparency, accountability and long-term growth.

"We believe that Nigeria needs regulators who are prepared to take difficult decisions in the national interest, and we commend Mr Omosehin for providing that leadership at NAICOM," the statement added.

NAICOM Revokes Another Insurance Company Licence

In another report, NAICOM cancelled the operating licence of Universal Insurance Plc and named a receiver/provisional liquidator to manage the winding-up of the company, effective August 14, 2026.

It said the revocation followed Universal Insurance's failure to raise its capital to the level required under its licence category within the period allowed for compliance.

Source: Legit.ng