Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri issued a directive that no school-age child should be found roaming the streets as the new term begins

Fintiri said parents of children found on the streets without reason would be held accountable under the state's education law

The Governor made the declaration while receiving a Catholic Church delegation at Government House in Yola

Yola, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has warned that any school-age child found wandering the streets without justification will lead to consequences for that child's parents, not the child, as schools across the state reopen following infrastructure upgrades by his administration.

Fintiri made the declaration on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Catholic Church at Government House, Yola. He said parents would be traced and held responsible under the state's existing education law, underscoring that getting children into classrooms is a shared obligation between the government and families.

Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri warns parents to ensure their school-age children attend classes as schools reopen across the state. Photo credit: Adamawa state government

Source: Twitter

Fintiri Speaks on Education and Infrastructure

The governor said his administration had made significant investments in school infrastructure, the recruitment of teaching staff, and the provision of learning materials ahead of the new term. He added that these improvements were meant to remove any excuse for children to stay out of school.

Fintiri also told the delegation that government alone could not solve all of the state's challenges, calling on religious bodies, traditional rulers and civil society groups to play an active role. He said his administration had focused on laying a foundation in areas including infrastructure, human capital development, peace, and security, rather than attempting to complete every project within a single tenure.

On the economy, he pointed to the growing number of businesses and hotels in the state as evidence that Adamawa was becoming more attractive to investors. He urged entrepreneurs to explore opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and solid minerals.

He also called on residents to protect peace and unity in the state, particularly as it enters a new political season.

Catholic Church Commends Governor Fintiri

The delegation, led by Very Reverend Anselm Kachalla and represented in speech by Sir John Ndasaya, praised Fintiri's investments in roads and public facilities. The Saint Teresa's Cathedral community specifically acknowledged the renewal of road networks across Adamawa, describing the projects as a reflection of the administration's commitment to improving lives.

The delegation also expressed appreciation for the Governor's support of the Christian community and promised continued prayers for his health and the wisdom to lead the state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri receives a delegation from the Catholic Church at Government House in Yola, where he spoke about education and parental responsibility. Photo credit: Adamawa state government

Source: Twitter

Parents Told to Send Their Children to School or Risk Jail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya-led Gombe state government has vowed to prosecute parents and guardians who fail to send their children to school.

The chairman of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, said parents found wanting could face a two-month jail term under Section 19(2) of the SUBEB Amendment Law 2021.

Babadidi said the measure was to ensure that every child in the state has access to quality basic education.

Source: Legit.ng