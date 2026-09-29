Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called on the federal government to release the full text of Nigeria's health MOU with the United States

Atiku's demand came after Ghana's president said his country rejected a similar US health compact over data and sovereignty concerns

The former vice president raised questions about pathogen sharing, patient data, NAFDAC's inspection powers and domestic funding commitments

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the federal government to make public the full details of Nigeria's health agreement with the United States, warning that Nigerians should not be left guessing about what their government has committed to in their name.

Legit.ng reports that the demand came in a statement released on Tuesday, September 29, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku Abubakar calls on the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to publish Nigeria’s full health agreement with the United States. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Atiku's call followed comments by Ghanaian President John Mahama, who said Ghana turned down a comparable US health compact over concerns about medical records, pathogen data, funding obligations and the authority to inspect imported medicines.

Nigeria signed a five-year health Memorandum of Understanding with the United States on December 19, 2025. The Federal Ministry of Health said the agreement covers disease surveillance, health data systems and the handling of pathogen samples. Under the deal, the United States is expected to provide nearly $2 billion in grants, while Nigeria has made spending commitments projected to bring in nearly $3 billion over five years.

"At this point, Nigerians do not know whether the provisions Ghana rejected are in the agreement Tinubu signed," Atiku said. "That is precisely why the government must publish the full text. Nigerians should not have to guess what has been agreed in their name."

Atiku Abubakar questions the federal government’s healthcare funding commitments. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku questions Nigeria's healthcare funding

Beyond transparency, Atiku also challenged the federal government's ability to meet its domestic health funding obligations. He cited remarks by Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate during a 2025 budget defence session, in which Pate told lawmakers that only N36 million of the N218 billion appropriated for capital projects at the Ministry of Health headquarters had been released.

"A government that cannot release funds for approved health projects must explain how it intends to honour a multibillion-dollar commitment," Atiku said.

The ADC chieftain also highlighted Nigeria's maternal health crisis, citing international estimates that put maternal deaths in the country at 75,000 in 2023.

"Every one of those deaths represents a woman whose family expected her to come home," he said, adding that President Tinubu had been in office for more than three years without showing measurable progress on the issue.

Atiku demands full details of US MOU

Atiku, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, called for the release of the complete MOU and all related protocols, including data-sharing and specimen-sharing arrangements and financial undertakings. He asked the government to clarify whether Nigerians' medical information or pathogen samples could be transferred abroad, who would have access to them, and what safeguards exist for patients.

He also questioned whether NAFDAC retained the authority to inspect medicines and medical products entering the country under the agreement, and what specific spending commitments had been made by both federal and state governments.

"Ghana examined the proposal before it and said no. Nigeria has already signed. Tinubu must now tell Nigerians exactly what he said yes to," Atiku said.

"Nigeria's sovereignty is not classified information."

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku donated N20 million to families of the 37 suspected artisanal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna.

Atiku made the donation when he visited Minna, where he met families and survivors of the incident, and paid condolence visits to Umar Bahago, emir of Minna, and Ibrahim Babangida, former military president.

Source: Legit.ng