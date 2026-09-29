The UK government published a list of countries whose nationals are exempt from proving English proficiency when applying for a student visa

The exemption applies to citizens from 19 countries and territories, covering parts of the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania

No African country made the UK's exemption list, meaning students from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya must still prove their English knowledge

The United Kingdom has released the official list of countries whose citizens are not required to demonstrate English language proficiency as part of the student visa application process.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, nationals from 19 countries and territories are automatically exempt from the English language requirement. The exemption also extends to applicants who completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in any of those listed countries.

UK student visa: Countries whose citizens do not need English test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

Countries exempt from the UK's English requirement

The full list of exempt countries and territories is as follows:

Antigua and Barbuda Australia the Bahamas Barbados Belize The British overseas territories Dominica Grenada Guyana Ireland Jamaica Malta New Zealand St Kitts and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago UK USA

What this means for African students

The list is dominated by Caribbean nations, alongside English-speaking powerhouses such as the United States, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, and Malta. No African country appears anywhere on the exemption list.

This means students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and every other African nation are still required to provide proof of English proficiency when applying for a UK student visa, regardless of the fact that English serves as an official language in many of those countries.

The UK government's wording on its website states clearly:

"You do not need to prove your knowledge of English if you're from one of the following countries or territories, or you've completed a qualification equivalent to a UK degree in one of them."

For African students, who form a significant portion of international applicants seeking to study in the United Kingdom, this policy means an additional documentation hurdle remains in place during the visa application process.

UK names conditions for child student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had outlined four conditions children aged 4 to 17 must meet to qualify for a Child Student visa to study at an independent school.

Applicants must have an unconditional offer, suitable accommodation, enough money to support themselves and pay for their course, and consent from a parent or legal guardian.

Source: Legit.ng