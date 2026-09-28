The United States has published the full list of requirements citizens from Visa Waiver Programme countries must meet before submitting an ESTA application

Applicants need a valid passport, personal contact details, and an emergency point of contact before they can proceed

The ESTA application fee is set at $40.27 USD (N53,485), with several accepted payment methods, including MasterCard, VISA, American Express, and PayPal

The United States (US) government has outlined everything travellers from Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) countries need to have on hand before submitting an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) application.

Published on the official ESTA portal operated by US Customs and Border Protection, the checklist covers documentation, personal information, and payment details that every eligible applicant must prepare ahead of time.

The US mentions five things citizens of 43 visa waiver countries need before applying for ESTA. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What you need before applying for ESTA

To complete an ESTA application successfully, eligible travellers of 43 countries must:

1. Have a valid passport(s) from a Visa Waiver Programme country.

2. Have a selfie photo.

3. Have a valid email address.

4. Have a home address and phone number.

5. Have an emergency point of contact phone and email.

On the financial side, the application carries a fee of $40.27 USD. Accepted payment methods include MasterCard, VISA, American Express, Discover (limited to JCB or Diners Club cards), and PayPal.

Who qualifies under visa waiver programme

The ESTA system is available exclusively to nationals of 43 countries that participate in the Visa Waiver Programme, which allows eligible travellers to visit the United States for tourism, business, or transit purposes for up to 90 days without obtaining a traditional visa.

For travellers who do qualify, having all the required documents and payment details ready before starting the application can help avoid delays or incomplete submissions on the portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US announced one entry programme that bars foreigners from changing their immigration status.

US visa-waiver: Countries that can become ineligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US mentioned eight countries whose visitors could lose their eligibility to travel to America without a visa. The rule applies to nationals of Visa Waiver Programme countries who visited any of the listed nations on or after March 1, 2011.

The restriction means affected travellers must apply for a visitor visa instead of using the faster ESTA route. Even a trip made years ago could change how they enter the US, with only limited exceptions for diplomatic or military travel.

Source: Legit.ng