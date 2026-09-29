Canada's government published the specific requirements foreign workers must satisfy to pursue studies without obtaining a study permit

The eligibility rules place a strict limit on how long the programme of study can last for workers who want to take advantage of the provision

Foreign workers hoping to study in Canada without a permit must also hold a particular immigration document to qualify

Canada has outlined the two conditions foreign workers must meet if they wish to study in the country without first obtaining a study permit.

According to information published on the official Canadian government website, eligible workers may study for up to six months while continuing to work, provided they satisfy both requirements simultaneously.

2 conditions foreign workers must meet before studying in Canada without a study permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/Manjurul

Source: Getty Images

Canada: study without a permit

The government's guidance states:

"You may be eligible to study without a study permit for 6 months or less while you work."

For a foreign worker to qualify under this provision, two conditions must be met:

The individual must hold a valid work permit The programme of study must not be longer than six months

Both conditions must apply at the same time. A foreign worker who holds a valid work permit but intends to enrol in a course running beyond the six-month window would not qualify and would need to obtain a study permit through the standard process.

What this means for foreign workers in Canada

The provision offers a practical option for workers already legally present in Canada who wish to upskill or complete short courses alongside their employment. Rather than going through the full study permit application process, qualifying individuals can begin studies immediately, as long as the programme fits within the time limit and their work permit remains valid throughout.

The Canadian government's official website serves as the primary source for eligibility details, and workers are advised to confirm their status meets both criteria before enrolling in any programme under this arrangement.

POE work permit: Canada lists eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had published the full list of visa-exempt countries and territories whose citizens may be eligible to apply for a work permit at a port of entry.

The list includes countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa, although most African countries are not included.

Source: Legit.ng