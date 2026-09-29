The US government confirmed Nigeria's planned acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters as part of bilateral security cooperation

The $997m programme covers the helicopters alongside associated weapons and support equipment, with production starting in September 2026

Nigerians on social media raised questions about accountability and whether the acquisition would translate to real change on the ground

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States government has confirmed Nigeria's planned purchase of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, describing the deal as a sign of both countries' commitment to strengthening defence capabilities and tackling security threats across the region.

The US Embassy said the acquisition "underscores both countries' commitment to building Nigeria's defence capabilities and addressing current and emerging threats together."

Production is due to start in September 2026, with the programme expected to wrap up by early 2029. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The American embassy added that Washington values continued cooperation with Abuja in support of peace and regional stability.

This was contained in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

About the AH-1Z Viper deal

The AH-1Z Viper is a dedicated attack helicopter manufactured by Bell Textron and used primarily by the United States Marine Corps.

Bahrain and the Czech Republic are currently the only international operators of the aircraft. Nigeria would become the next country outside the US to fly the platform.

Production of the 12-aircraft batch is scheduled to begin in September 2026, with the full programme expected to be completed by early 2029.

The total estimated value of the package, which includes the helicopters, associated weapons systems, and support equipment, stands at $997 million.

Reactions to helicopter acquisition

The announcement drew a range of responses on social media.

@MisterNice_ welcomed the deal but questioned its practical impact: "Good development! Will this end insecurity on the ground? We have jets, we have troops, yet bandits still kill without fear. We need accountability and proper use, not just acquisition."

@nativeland1960 shared technical details about the programme, noting that production commences this month and that Nigeria will be the next international operator after Bahrain and the Czech Republic.

@eazee010180 was more critical, writing:

"Congratulations, we know that you have been collaborating with terrorist elements and their Government sponsors for a while now. From Miyetti Allah to Politicians, the list is endless."

@IfeakaMichael directed his remarks at the US, writing:

"He that comes with equity must come with clean hands; your hypocrisy is very loud. We are observing you, @realDonaldTrump. Your integrity is at stake; defend, prove ur critics wrong."

@pastor_bruno_ took a longer view, suggesting that future cooperation could extend to more advanced platforms such as F-35s and Apache helicopters, particularly under a future administration focused on countering regional threats.

US delivers military equipment to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the United States delivered military equipment to the Nigerian Air Force on Sunday, September 6, 2026, via a US Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The delivery came one month after NSA Nuhu Ribadu led a Nigerian delegation to the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group meeting in Washington, DC.

The equipment is part of a foreign military sales agreement aimed at boosting Nigeria's counter-terrorism efforts in the north.

Source: Legit.ng