The naira stayed outside Africa’s 10 highest nominal exchange rates per dollar in September 2026, despite years of volatility

São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Madagascar topped the ranking by local currency units per US dollar

Uganda’s shilling and Ghana’s cedi faced pressure, while depreciation risks raising import costs, consumer prices and foreign-debt burdens

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s naira has stayed off the list of Africa’s 10 weakest currencies by nominal exchange rate in September 2026, even as several currencies across the continent continue to struggle against the US dollar.

The development offers a notable contrast for the Nigerian currency, which has faced significant depreciation and volatility in recent years following reforms in the foreign exchange market.

New ranking shows Africa's 10 weakest currencies in 2026. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Data compiled from currency-conversion rates show that the São Tomé and Príncipe dobra, Sierra Leonean leone, Guinean franc and Malagasy ariary require some of the largest numbers of local currency units to purchase one US dollar.

The naira does not feature among the 10 currencies with the highest number of units per dollar in the September ranking.

It is important, however, to note that a high numerical exchange rate does not by itself determine whether a currency is economically “weak.” Currency denominations, redenominations, inflation, monetary policy and exchange-rate regimes can significantly affect such comparisons.

Uganda, Ghana currencies face pressure

Currency pressures remain a concern across several African economies as businesses and consumers contend with demand for foreign exchange.

Uganda’s shilling came under pressure in September, with commercial banks quoting the currency at around 3,915 to 3,925 per dollar on September 24.

Reuters reported that demand for dollars from energy importers, manufacturers and other businesses was weighing on the currency.

Ghana’s cedi has also faced pressure. Reuters reported that the currency traded around GH¢11.50 per dollar on September 17, up from about GH¢11.45 a week earlier.

Demand for foreign currency from the energy and services sectors reportedly exceeded available supply, although gold-related inflows and central bank intervention provided some support.

Why weaker exchange rates matter

Sustained currency depreciation can have consequences beyond the foreign-exchange market, particularly for economies heavily dependent on imported goods.

A weaker local currency increases what businesses need to pay for machinery, raw materials, and other imports priced in dollars.

For households, the pressure can eventually show up in the prices of imported food, fuel, electronics and other consumer products.

It can also raise the local-currency cost of servicing foreign-denominated debt.

Africa’s 10 weakest currencies by units per dollar

Based on the September 2026 currency-conversion data provided, these currencies had the highest number of local units required to buy one US dollar:

Rank Country Unit per $1 Currency 1 São Tomé & Príncipe 22,282 Dobra 2 Sierra Leone 20,970 Leone 3 Guinea 8,795 Guinean Franc 4 Madagascar 4,419 Ariary 5 Uganda 3,915 Ugandan Shilling 6 Burundi 2,997 Burundian Franc 7 Tanzania 2,645 Tanzanian Shilling 8 DR Congo 2,312 Congolese Franc 9 Malawi 1,734 Malawian Kwacha 10 Rwanda 1,477 Rwandan Franc

Naira rises and escapes the list of 10 weakest currencies in Africa. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria’s absence from the ranking does not necessarily mean the naira is stronger in purchasing-power terms than every currency listed. Instead, the table compares the nominal number of currency units required to purchase one dollar.

Still, the naira’s exclusion provides a different picture from periods when Nigeria’s currency depreciation dominated discussions about African foreign-exchange markets.

Forbes names Africa’s 10 strongest currencies

Legit.ng earlier reported that A strong and stable currency remains one of the biggest indicators of an economy’s resilience, helping to curb inflation, lower import costs, attract foreign investment and strengthen consumer purchasing power.

Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, Forbes has released its ranking of Africa’s 10 strongest currencies for July 2026.

Source: Legit.ng