Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani spoke on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday about the 2027 presidential race

Sani argued that the South should complete an eight-year tenure before power returns to the North after Buhari's 2015–2023 presidency

The senator warned that a northern president succeeding Tinubu in 2027 could face serious opposition across the South

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has warned that an Atiku Abubakar victory in the 2027 presidential election would mark the collapse of the informal north-south power rotation arrangement that has guided Nigerian politics for decades.

Sani made the remarks on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, September 25, where he insisted that the South deserved the chance to complete a full eight-year presidential cycle before the North reclaimed the position.

Shehu Sani urges southern politicians to unite before Nigeria’s next election. Photo credit: @atiku/@PeterObi/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I never said Atiku should not run. Constitutionally, he has the right to run for any election. But what I said was that the southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to have its eight-year tenure in office, just like the way the North has from 2015 to 2023," Sani said.

Sani's prescription for the 2027 race

The former lawmaker argued that all major parties should field southern candidates in 2027, naming former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as the names he believed should be in contention.

"All the parties; like the ADC now, they're supposed to field Amaechi. That is what's supposed to be. The NDC should field Peter Obi, and the APM should field Makinde. Let the South struggle it out and see who wins, and for four years. When the tenure is done by 2031, the North shall have its unchallengeable opportunity to produce leadership of the country," he said.

Sani acknowledged that the Nigerian Constitution does not contain any provision for rotational presidency, but said political leaders had a responsibility to honour the principle in the spirit of fairness and national cohesion.

"It's very important because we should look at our history where we come from. Some things are not written in our constitution, but in the interest of justice, fairness, equity, and peace, we need to consider all these things here," Sani said.

Warning over Atiku's potential victory

Sani was direct about what an Atiku win would mean for national politics.

"If Atiku wins, it means that is the end of rotational presidency in Nigeria. And there is going to be hard and bitter feelings from the Southwestern part of Nigeria or the Southern part of Nigeria. I don't think anyone would like to preside over a country full of hate, animosity, and conflict," he said.

He pointed to former President Muhammadu Buhari's uncontested two terms between 2015 and 2023 as evidence that the South had respected the rotational understanding, arguing that the North owed the South the same courtesy now that President Bola Tinubu was in office.

Sani also cautioned that the political environment was already under strain, and that a northern successor to Tinubu in 2027 would not be welcomed easily across the South.

"Right now, the political system is managing a lot of crises. And I don't think a Northerner taking over power here will come in with ease and convenience to the people in the Southern part of Nigeria," he said.

Shehu Sani mentions 2027 strongest presidential candidates

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Senator Shehu Sani publicly called for the 2027 presidential election to be contested exclusively among southern politicians, arguing that equity demands the South be allowed to complete an eight-year cycle in power before the North returns to the presidency.

The senator who represented Kaduna Central made the comments in a post on his official X account, naming President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore, Seyi Makinde, Yusuf Adebayo, and Donald Duke as the candidates the 2027 contest should involve.

Source: Legit.ng