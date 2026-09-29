Andrew Garfield said he began listening to Fela Kuti after landing the Spider-Man role and found something in the sound that stuck with him

The Hollywood actor connected Fela's revolutionary spirit and sense of justice to how he approached the Peter Parker character

The interview clip shared on Instagram in September 2026 has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

Andrew Garfield has opened up about an unlikely source of inspiration behind his portrayal of Spider-Man, which is Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

In a roadside interview clip shared on Instagram by Trackstarpresents on September 9, 2026, and now circulating on social media, the Hollywood actor described a personal habit of building character playlists for every role he takes on.

Andrew Garfield explains how Fela Kuti’s music inspires his portrayal of Spider-Man. Photo: andrew_garfield83/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to Andrew Garfield, when he landed the part of Peter Parker, Fela Kuti's music found its way onto that list and ended up shaping far more than just his mood on set.

"I started listening to Fela Kuti when I first got Spider-Man, and there was something about the sound and the rhythm that was really useful to me for that character," Garfield said in the clip.

How Fela's music influenced Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield explained that the connection was both physical and philosophical.

He found in Fela's music a sense of bodily awareness that translated directly into the way he carried himself in the iconic suit, but also something deeper tied to the character's moral compass.

"There was something about suddenly being in touch with the body, but also justice-seeking because obviously he was a revolutionary figure. And the way that I moved in that film in the suit has some inspiration from Fela and his music," he said.

The actor also described the almost instinctive pull he felt towards the Afrobeat pioneer's energy while preparing for the role.

"I was like, 'I don't know what it is about this guy's power that I want to somehow reflect in this guy's power,'" he added.

Watch Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield speak about Fela Kuti in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Andrew Garfield's comments on Fela Kuti

The clip spread quickly across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans who were clearly moved by the connection Garfield drew between Fela's legacy and one of cinema's most beloved superheroes.

@Nooroodin84 wrote:

"Fela is Goated. Andrew knows music. If you know you know."

@x_yom46019 commented:

"you never know who you'd inspire with your art. Keep creating."

@Kredo_szn said:

"See person some people won dey use compare one highlife singer"

@guttagenral reacted:

"And una wan take our baba Fela play shout out egbon spider"

@tafkaay shared:

"Because Fela music is real music. Real music touches the mind. Not all this gbasgbasgbagabigi"

@Duuwaofficial wrote:

"It's really interesting how you can draw strength and inspiration from sometimes the most unexpected sources and it all meshes so well you create something entirely unique and unforgettable."

Andrew Garfield connects Fela Kuti’s music to his physical performance as Spider-Man. Photo: andrew_garfield83

Source: Instagram

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, top Hollywood actors, survive plane scare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and other Hollywood personalities were aboard a Delta flight that made an emergency landing in Albuquerque after a smoky odour filled the cabin.

The flight carried 235 passengers, including Nick Robinson, Owen Thiele, Dylan Wrona and singer Mark Ambor, with Delta confirming that it landed safely.

Thiele later shared humorous posts about the incident, while the group eventually continued their journey to New York.

Source: Legit.ng