Nollywood actress Annie Idibia made a bold declaration on social media, sharing new photos with a striking caption

The post surfaced amid ex-husband 2Baba's ongoing marital crisis, drawing attention from fans online

Annie recently made headlines after replacing her Idibia surname tattoo with a butterfly design

Nollywood actress Annie Idibia Macaulay has turned heads with a confident new social media post, just as her ex-husband 2Baba finds himself at the centre of a fresh marital storm.

The actress shared a set of new photos of herself online, accompanied by a short but pointed caption that is resonating with fans: "God-stamped child."

Annie Idibia breaks silence with new declaration amid 2Baba’s marital crisis. Credit: @annieidbia, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The timing of the post has not gone unnoticed. With 2Baba's marital situation making waves across Nigerian social media, Annie's declaration of divine identity struck many as a quiet but powerful statement about where she stands.

The post is the latest in a series of moves that suggest Annie is embracing a new chapter following the breakdown of her marriage.

Last month, she made headlines when she covered her "Idibia" tattoo, which she had worn below her shoulders, with a butterfly design, a visual that many interpreted as symbolic of transformation and moving forward.

Together, the tattoo change and her latest declaration paint a picture of a woman stepping firmly into her own identity, separate from the shadow of her former marriage.

See the Instagram post by the actress below:

Fans rally behind Annie

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from followers who were clearly moved by Annie's energy. Fans flooded the comments section, celebrating her confidence and glow.

@otochi_lifestyle wrote:

"Your grace pass their juju"

@a.mimi.sei commented:

"I love when women boss up and take names! Look at you, look at God."

@i_am_bushin_williams said:

"Your glow is unmatched"

@Emmanuelsmom1 added:

"The real African Queen"

Annie Idibia shares declaration amid 2Baba’s ongoing marital crisis. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie spotted with wedding ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia sparked online buzz after being spotted wearing her wedding ring during a recent outing in South Africa.

This sighting came just days after she quietly reverted her social media name to Annie Idibia from Annie Macaulay, stirring speculation about her marital status.

In videos from a club event she hosted, Annie's wedding finger prominently displayed the band, though she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the occasion.

The development followed reports of 2Baba's alleged arrest in the UK amid drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, including a viral clip of her confronting him.

Source: Legit.ng