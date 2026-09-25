The ADC Presidential Campaign Council hit back at APC spokesman Felix Morka over what it called a baseless attack on Atiku Abubakar

The Council's Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, raised questions about Tinubu's 1990s US forfeiture case involving $460,000

Shaibu also challenged the APC to explain inconsistencies in Tinubu's educational records and foreign reserve claims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has fired back at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what it described as a smear campaign against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, turning the spotlight instead on President Bola Tinubu's own record.

The ADC campaign council said APC spokesman Felix Morka had no legal verdict to back up his attacks on Atiku and should stop treating allegations as convictions.

ADC campaign council revives Tinubu’s US forfeiture case. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Facebook

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng by its Director of Strategic Communications, Phrank Shaibu, on September 25, 2026.

"Strip away the gutter language and his argument is simple: an allegation against Atiku must be treated as a conviction," Shaibu said.

ADC raises Tinubu's US forfeiture case

The Council pointed to a United States forfeiture case linked to Tinubu, saying Morka's warning that Atiku must be kept away from the national treasury was rich coming from a party defending a president whose account was the subject of US forfeiture proceedings tied to narcotics traffick1ng allegations.

Those proceedings ended with the forfeiture of $460,000 from an account in Tinubu's name.

Shaibu also cited a sworn affidavit filed in a US federal court that described financial links between Tinubu and Adegboyega Mueez Akande, a key figure in the narcotics case.

According to the Council, the affidavit showed that Akande introduced Tinubu to First Heritage Bank, that $80,000 arrived in Tinubu's account through a transfer linked to Akande shortly after, and that Tinubu subsequently bought a $5,000 cashier's cheque made out to Akande's wife.

A company called Compass Finance, whose accounts Tinubu controlled, also listed Akande and one Abiodun Agbele as directors.

The Council further said a US federal court ruled in 2025 that the Department of Justice had formally acknowledged Tinubu as a subject of a criminal investigation involving the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Educational records, reserve figures under fire

Shaibu also challenged the APC to explain what he described as a glaring gap in Tinubu's educational records. A college application document names Government College Lagos as the school from which Tinubu graduated in 1970, but the school's old boys' association says the institution was founded in 1974.

On the economy, the Council said Morka's claim that Tinubu raised Nigeria's foreign reserves from $3 billion to more than $54 billion was false. The Central Bank of Nigeria reported $34.39 billion at the end of May 2023, the month Tinubu took office.

"Morka simply deleted more than $31 billion from what Tinubu inherited, then invited Nigerians to applaud the 'miracle' that followed," Shaibu said.

Addressing the Mambilla arbitration and the 2010 US Senate report cited by Morka against Atiku, the Council said neither produced a conviction or a finding of criminal guilt against the former vice president.

"If he claims there is a conviction, let him identify the court and publish the judgment," Shaibu said.

ADC challenges Tinubu’s educational records and APC’s claim that he raised foreign reserves from $3 billion to $54 billion. Photo credit: 2atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

APC warns Nigerians against voting for Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Morka released a statement, warning Nigerians about Atiku's alleged corruption record.

The ruling party cited several documented controversies spanning decades, including the Siemens bribery scandal and a US Senate investigation into suspicious funds.

The APC also attacked Atiku's promise to restore fuel subsidies, linking it to what it described as an attempt to access Nigeria's foreign reserves.

Source: Legit.ng