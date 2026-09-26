Jigawa State Hisbah Board arrested eight suspects following a complaint filed by a 22-year-old man in the Kanti area of Kazaure town

The complainant alleged that nine individuals engaged in homosexual acts with him on separate occasions and that he later contracted HIV

Hisbah officials said the eight arrested suspects admitted to the acts during preliminary investigations, with one suspect still at large

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State - Eight men have been arrested by the Jigawa State Hisbah Board over alleged homosexual acts in Kazaure Local Government Area, after a 22-year-old resident in the Kanti area of Kazaure town filed a formal complaint with the authorities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Hisbah Board, Dauda Hadejia, said the complainant alleged that nine different individuals had engaged in homosexual acts with him on separate occasions.

Eight men land in Hisbah custody over homosexuality in Jigawa State.

Source: Original

According to The Punch, Hadejia confirmed the arrests in a statement released to journalists on Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Dutse.

He also claimed that he later tested positive for HIV, which he linked directly to those encounters, and appealed to the Hisbah Board to intervene and seek justice on his behalf.

Hisbah launches investigation in Kazaure

Following the complaint, Hisbah operatives began tracing all nine individuals named by the complainant.

"Our men swung into action after receiving the complaint, and so far eight suspects have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspect," Hadejia said.

He added that during preliminary questioning, all eight men in custody reportedly admitted to having had the alleged encounters with the complainant.

The Hisbah Corps said it had gathered relevant evidence and documentation in preparation for presenting the case before a court once investigations are concluded.

The Deputy Commander-General of the Jigawa State Hisbah Board, Dr Hussain Baban, used the occasion to call on parents across the state to pay closer attention to how their children are raised and to monitor the company they keep. He also urged the general public to be conscious of the consequences of their behaviour.

Dr Baban further acknowledged the support of the Jigawa State Government in enabling the Hisbah Board to carry out its duties.

Hisbah arrests 25 over same-gender marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that officers of the Kano State Hisbah Board took action against a homsexual marriage ceremony in the northwest state.

The Islamic police arrested some persons for allegedly organising homsexual marriage in the state.

The Deputy Commander, Mujahedeen Aminudeen, shared more details about how the suspects were arrested at an event centre.

Source: Legit.ng