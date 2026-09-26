A fan's hilarious reaction to Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye went viral after the Super Eagles defeated Madagascar in Uyo

The fan shouted 'Cardi B' at Okoye as he left the pitch, a reference to his rumoured romance with the American rapper

Okoye's ex-lover and baby mama also weighed in with cryptic posts about him allegedly being a deadbeat father

A fan turned a Super Eagles victory into a comedy moment when he publicly called out Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye using an unexpected nickname just days after his rumoured romance with American rapper Cardi B became a hot topic online.

Nigeria had just beaten Madagascar in Uyo, and players were making their way off the pitch when a fan spotted Okoye and hollered "Cardi B!" from across the stadium. The moment, captured on video, quickly spread online and got Nigerians talking.

Reactions trail hilarious moment fan calls Maduka Okoye “Cardi B”. Photo credit@madukaokoye/@iamcardb

Source: Instagram

Maduka Okoye and Cardi B rumours

The fan's outburst did not come out of nowhere. A video of Okoye alongside Cardi B in Milan had surfaced online in the days leading up to the match, and multiple clips of the pair together helped fuel speculation that the two were romantically involved.

Neither party had officially confirmed or denied the rumours at the time of the Uyo incident.

Cardi B trends over alleged relationship with Maduka Okoye. Photo credit@iamcardi

Source: Instagram

Adding another layer to the drama, Okoye's ex-lover and baby mama had separately posted cryptic content online seemingly directed at the goalkeeper, with references to him allegedly being an absent father.

The posts circulated widely alongside the Milan video, keeping Okoye firmly at the centre of public conversation well before the Madagascar match even kicked off.

Here is the Instagram video of the football star being called a new name:

Fans react to the viral video

The video of the fan calling out Okoye drew a wave of responses from Nigerians online:

@mynameiskme_ wrote:

"I trust Nigerians"

@fisayosapphire commented:

"No worry Naija go put you for talk."

@lunaurazz said:

"No worry, Naija go soon make you talk."

@fineivy questioned:

"It's not even funny why call him Cardi B"

@chinweclifford reacted:

"Naaaa Nigerians are hilarious."

@___khing added

: "Nigerians will always bring you out."

@okorie_kenneth wrote:

"Some Nigerians can be very local, why Cardi B? It's an adults decisions, nothing is new, why mocking him"

Cardi B shares plan for more kids

Legit.ng reported that Cardi B opened up about her desire to have more children, revealing that she is currently focused on enjoying her prime before expanding her family.

In a YouTube interview posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the rapper described 2026 as a “crazy year” while discussing her plans for the future amid her rumoured romance with Nigerian goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye.

Her comments quickly sparked reactions online, with fans and social media users sharing different takes on her plans for motherhood. Some Nigerians also joined the conversation with playful jokes claiming the football star will father the singer's babies.

Source: Legit.ng