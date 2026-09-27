Qatar has outlined specific conditions that foreigners must meet before their Family Residence Visa application can be approved

One of the required documents is an official letter confirming the applicant's profession and salary from their employer

The conditions are rooted in a national law that governs how expatriates may bring their families into the country

Qatar has revealed the documents that foreign nationals must submit when applying for a Family Residence Visa, with an official salary and profession letter among the key requirements.

The Qatar government has outlined the conditions tied to the visa category, drawing on a law that has long governed how expatriates manage residency for their dependants in the country.

Qatar announces requirement for Family Residence Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/chekat/MANDEL NGAN

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's family residence visa requirements

According to information published on the Qatar government's official website, expatriates who wish to bring their families into the country must satisfy a defined set of conditions before their application is approved.

One of the documents applicants are required to present is a formal letter from their employer. The website states:

"An official letter confirming the profession and the salary of employees of government and semi-government entities shall be submitted."

This requirement means that workers in government or semi-government roles must obtain written confirmation from their institution, verifying both their job title and their monthly earnings, before the visa can proceed.

The law behind the visa conditions

The basis for these conditions is grounded in Qatar's legislation on expatriate residency. The Qatar government website notes:

"Law No. 4 of 2009, which regulates the exit, entry and residence of expatriates in the country, permits expatriates to bring in their families, provided they meet the required requirements and conditions."

This law has served as the foundation for Qatar's residency framework for foreign nationals for well over a decade, setting out the boundaries within which expatriates may sponsor family members.

Foreign nationals planning to apply for a Family Residence Visa in Qatar are advised to consult the official government portal to review the full list of qualifying conditions and ensure all required documentation is in order before submitting an application.

Qatar lists relatives eligible for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar officially outlined the relatives foreign residents can sponsor under its family visa policy, covering first-, second-, and third-degree family members. T

The eligible list includes parents, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Source: Legit.ng