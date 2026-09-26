Content creator Nurse Sugar broke down in tears during an interview with Ifedayo Agoro on Diary of Naija Girls

Nurse Sugar alleged her ex-husband repeatedly demanded threesomes and got engaged to another woman while they were still married

She revealed she wrote a book about her experience, describing the marriage as leaving her feeling powerless and undeserving of better

Content creator Bukola Mary Akinpelu, widely known as Nurse Sugar, got emotional during a candid interview as she recounted the painful details of her former marriage, alleging a pattern of emotional and physical abuse that left her questioning her own worth.

The interview, conducted by Ifedayo Agoro on Diary of Naija Girls, was posted on Friday, 25 September 2026. In it, Nurse Sugar addressed several disturbing claims about her ex-husband, including his alleged repeated demands for more than one partner during their personal time together.

Reactions as Nurse Sugar opens up on alleged abuse in her marriage. Photo credit@nursesugar

Source: Instagram

"If we got close in the bedroom 10 times, he would ask for more than two people 9.5 times," she told Agoro during the conversation.

The interviewer also raised the fact that Nurse Sugar's ex-husband allegedly got engaged to another woman in Nigeria while the two were still married, and that she chose to remain in the relationship regardless.

Nurse Sugar breaks down over alleged physical abuse

The conversation took a heavier turn when the subject of alleged physical abuse came up. Nurse Sugar visibly struggled to speak, eventually breaking down in tears.

Fans advise Nurse Sugar over alleged abuse in her marriage. Photo credit@nursesugar

Source: Instagram

"I'm ashamed. I don't know how to talk about this. I was frustrated. I just wanted it to stop. And because of my action, I thought I deserve everything," she said, adding that the experience felt relentless, "like back-to-back problems."

The nurse described the toll it took on her sense of self, saying the abuse made her feel powerless and convinced her she was not a good person. She credited her book with helping her process the trauma, calling it "my safe space."

When Agoro pressed her on why she remained in the marriage despite everything, the emotion in the room was palpable, with Nurse Sugar struggling to articulate an answer that many survivors find difficult to put into words.

The Instagram video of Nurse Sugar's interview about her crashed marriage here:

What Fans Are Saying About Nurse Sugar's Story

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@why.ohema_:

"I'll say it again and again a man that love you won't ask 4 three sum … he won't he won't he will never."

@uzoma_helen_:

"This is for the ladies. Avoid men that loves to explore sexual fantasies… it never stops!"

@ijeoma___o:

"Men can see through the desperation and use it to their advantage. Time and time again."

@egoumez:

"She changed so much stress can age you faster than age itself"

@lizbetwilkinson:

"Every woman out there, say this to yourself 'I AM ENOUGH'!!!"

@estherwilliams9662:

"Pray u dont love the wrong person pray u dont get emotional attached to the wrong person"

@rachelvera_cxb:

"Praying she truly heals from this"

@iamsprinkledinsugar:

"Wow he really had some nerve, may true love find her and bring her more happiness and joy"

Juliana Olayode opens up on childhood abuse

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode opened up about the painful experiences she endured while growing up, revealing that she was allegedly abused by people she referred to as her uncles.

The actress shared her story while reflecting on difficult experiences from her childhood and the impact they had on her life.

Juliana also spoke about a distressing experience involving her choir master, which she said contributed to the rift between her and actress Funke Akindele. Her revelation sparked conversations online, with many expressing sympathy for the actress and acknowledging the courage it took for her to speak about such deeply personal experiences.

Source: Legit.ng