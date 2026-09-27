Political economist Pat Utomi publicly declared his backing for Peter Obi's 2027 presidential bid as political activities intensify

Utomi drew a firm line on what would make him withdraw his support, citing concerns about Nigeria's leadership direction

Beyond Obi, Utomi also called for a national conversation on age limits for presidential and governorship candidates in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Political economist and public affairs commentator Prof. Pat Utomi has thrown his weight behind Peter Obi's presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election, though he attached a condition that could see him walk back his endorsement.

Legit.ng reports that Utomi made his position known recently through his official X (formerly Twitter) account, saying he felt it was important to clarify his stance as political activity around the 2027 race continues to build. Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, remains a central figure in Nigeria's opposition politics.

Utomi declares support for Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election, while President Tinubu and Atiku remain among the other top contenders. Photo credit: @atiku, @PeterObi, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

"Peter Obi has my support for the presidency," Utomi said.

"But my position is clear, I am not supporting the idea of Peter Obi becoming somebody else's Vice President. The day Peter Obi accepts a Vice Presidential position, I will walk away from his corner. I have said this plainly, and I stand by it."

Why Utomi is backing Peter Obi

Utomi was clear that his support was not driven by personal loyalty but by his views on what kind of leadership Nigeria requires at this point in its history.

"My concern is not about personalities. It is about the kind of leadership Nigeria needs and the direction in which we want our country to go," he said.

This is not the first time Utomi has stated this position. During a January 2026 interview, he made the same warning, saying he would withdraw his backing if Obi accepted a running-mate role under another candidate. His latest statement comes as opposition forces continue internal consultations and realignments, with Utomi also reportedly involved in discussions aimed at producing a single opposition candidate for the presidential race.

Utomi calls for age limit on presidential candidates

Separately, Utomi used the statement to push for a broader conversation about the age of those seeking executive office in Nigeria, arguing that the presidency should not serve as a political retirement destination.

"I have also argued that we should begin to rethink the age of those seeking executive office. The Nigerian presidency should not become a retirement home for politicians," Utomi said.

He proposed capping eligibility for presidential and governorship candidates at 70 years of age, saying Nigeria's future demands forward-looking leadership rather than a recycling of the same political figures.

"I believe there should be a serious national conversation about limiting presidential and gubernatorial candidates to those aged 70 or below. Nigeria needs leadership that is focused on the future, not simply another cycle of political succession," he said.

Utomi closed by inviting Nigerians to scrutinise the principles behind his positions as the country moves closer to the 2027 election cycle.

"These are principles I have stated publicly, and Nigerians should judge them for themselves," he said.

Read Utomi's full post on X below:

Read more on 2027 election

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It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng