Delta State Police arrested Lucky Adoh, an aide to Commissioner Kingsley Ashibogwu, over the death of Deputy Director Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda

The incident occurred at the Commissioner for Secondary Education's office in Asaba, with police noting allegations of physical assault

Delta Police launched a manhunt for two other suspects as the Homic1de Section opened a full investigation into the death

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Delta State - Operatives of the Delta State Police have arrested Lucky Adoh, an aide to Commissioner for Secondary Education Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, in connection with the death of Unity Ekpevbughe Adeda, a Deputy Director in the ministry.

The Command's spokesperson, Bright Edafe, said the incident took place at the Commissioner's office in Asaba, Delta State.

Police say Adeda was allegedly assaulted by three aides. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, Edafe confirmed Adoh's arrest in a statement issued on Friday, September 25, 2026, after the tragic incident.

Authorities have also launched a search for two other suspects, Enos Attah and Oputa Okestine, who are currently on the run.

Assault allegations under investigation

Edafe said police received complaints alleging that Adeda was physically attacked by three aides to the Commissioner before his death.

"The Command has also taken note of allegations suggesting that he was physically assaulted by aides to the Commissioner identified as Enos Attah, Oputa Okestine, and Lucky Adoh," Edafe said.

Officers moved quickly after the complaints were received, securing Adoh's arrest while the search for the remaining two suspects continues.

Full probe ordered by Police Commissioner

As reported by The Punch, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Homic1de Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to lead a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of the incident and Adeda's subsequent death.

Investigators will examine video footage, eyewitness accounts, medical records, and the conduct of all individuals connected to the case in order to establish what took place.

Edafe said the command was committed to accountability regardless of who was involved.

"The command will neither shield nor spare anyone found culpable, irrespective of status or position," he said,

He added that updates would be provided as the investigation moves forward.

Police say investigators will review video footage, eyewitness accounts and medical records

Source: Original

Man arrested for killing girlfriend over 'HIV infection argument'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Enugu State Police Command arrested 30-year-old Okpara Emmanuel following the death of his girlfriend in their apartment.

Emmanuel allegedly fatally assaulted his girlfriend, Chinyere, during a severe domestic altercation.

The Enugu Commissioner of Police ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the case thoroughly.

Source: Legit.ng