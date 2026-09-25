A woman who accused Jay-Z of assault has withdrawn her allegations, saying she never met or spoke to the billionaire rapper

In a 12-page court declaration, she stated that none of her claims against Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter were true and apologised for the pain and damage caused

Her new lawyer said she still maintains that she was assaulted but was mistaken about identifying Jay-Z as the person responsible

A woman who accused American rapper Jay-Z of assault has withdrawn her allegations, making a dramatic reversal in the legal case involving the music mogul.

In a 12-page declaration filed in a Manhattan federal court, the woman stated that Jay-Z never assaulted her and that she had never met or spoken to him, reports Rolling Stone.

The woman withdraws her allegations, saying she never met or spoke to Jay Z. Photos: @vogue/IG.

Source: Instagram

The woman said there was “no truth” to her claims against the veteran rapper and acknowledged that the allegations caused him and his family significant pain and damage.

Her lawyer, James Blair Newman Jr., explained that his client still says she was a victim of assault but was completely mistaken in identifying Carter.

“She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family,” Newman said.

How the Jay-Z assault case began

The woman said her legal troubles began after she responded to a Facebook advertisement seeking people with sexual-assault claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to another report by NME, she alleged that her original lawsuit was filed without her knowledge and said she began questioning her own account in January 2025.

She also said she started doubting whether she had ever attended a celebrity party as previously claimed.

The declaration was filed alongside notice that the rapper was voluntarily dismissing the woman as a defendant in his malicious-prosecution lawsuit against lawyer Tony Buzbee and his law firm.

Buzbee said he had not reviewed the new declaration but claimed the woman had previously repeated the same account to several lawyers.

The accuser says that none of her claims against Jay-Z were true. Photo: @jayz/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj confronts Jay Z

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trinidadian rapper Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, aka Nicki Minaj, confronted Jay-Z in a pair of angry tweets on X (previously Twitter) on Tuesday, July 8, accusing the renowned rapper of owing her between $100 million and $200 million.

The Anaconda hitmaker mentioned that anyone calling the hip-hop merchant “Hov” will get a query from god for “blasphemy”.

Not stopping there, Nicki promised that if the money is retrieved, she would use some of the amount to send her female fans to college.

Source: Legit.ng