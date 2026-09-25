Nigeria earned nearly ₦1 trillion from petrol exports in six months, marking a dramatic reversal from its former import dependence

Rising Dangote Refinery production supplied most domestic petrol while creating capacity to serve expanding African markets

Despite export growth, Nigerian motorists still face elevated pump prices as cheaper domestic fuel remains elusive

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has rapidly transformed from a major petrol importer into a significant exporter, earning nearly ₦1 trillion from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exports in just six months, even as motorists at home continue to contend with elevated pump prices.

The country earned ₦998.50 billion from petrol exports in the first half of 2026, with ₦621.72 billion worth of the product shipped to African markets, according to trade figures reported by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Dangote Refinery puts Nigeria on the map as it leads in petrol exports worth over N1 trillion. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The export boom comes against a striking domestic backdrop. Petrol prices have risen sharply during 2026, meaning Nigeria’s emergence as a fuel exporter has yet to translate automatically into cheap petrol for consumers.

Nigeria turns petrol from import burden to export earner

The turnaround represents a dramatic shift from early 2025, when petrol remained one of Nigeria’s major imports.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the country spent about ₦1.76 trillion importing PMS. By the second quarter of 2026, petrol had become Nigeria’s seventh-largest export, generating ₦546.02 billion, equivalent to 2.02% of total exports.

That Q2 export value was more than six times the ₦85.83 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The NBS has published its Q2 2026 Foreign Trade Statistics report, covering the latest shift in Nigeria's merchandise trade.

Dangote refinery drives supply shift

Analysts largely attribute the transformation to increased production at the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

As production ramped up, Nigeria became less dependent on imported refined products while creating enough capacity to serve regional markets.

Domestic refineries, led by Dangote, supplied about 75% of Nigeria's petrol between January and July 2026, according to an analysis of NMDPRA data.

By August, domestic PMS receipts had risen to 35.9 million litres per day, compared with imports of 14.6 million litres daily.

African markets create export opportunity

Investment analyst Abeeblahi Rufai said Dangote's location gives the refinery an advantage in supplying African countries because shorter shipping distances can reduce freight and logistics costs.

The disruption to global fuel flows during the Iran conflict also increased demand for alternative suppliers outside the Middle East, strengthening Nigeria's position in regional petroleum trade.

Nigeria earns a massive N1 trillion from petrol exports as Dangote leads. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Economist Ayo Teriba said Dangote initially focused on replacing imports before expanding into exports of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel.

For Nigeria, the transformation is significant: a product that once consumed huge amounts of foreign exchange is becoming an export earner. For motorists, however, the bigger question is when expanding domestic refining and export capacity will produce more sustained relief at filling stations.

FG approves 830,000 tonnes of Petrol imports

Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Government has approved the importation of 830,000MT of petrol for the fourth quarter of 2026, as Nigeria prepares for increased fuel demand during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The approval comes as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces its petrol prices below estimated import landing costs, intensifying competition between locally refined and imported petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng