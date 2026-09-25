Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained a Working Holiday Programme with 32 countries and regions, with agreements dating as far back as 1980

While most partner countries operate under strict annual visa caps, Japan grants a select group of nations unlimited working holiday visa allocations each year

The list of countries with no annual cap includes some of the world's most developed nations

Japan's government has confirmed which countries enjoy unlimited access to its Working Holiday Programme, with no annual cap on the number of visas issued to their nationals each year.

According to data published by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country has Working Holiday agreements with 32 countries and regions.

Japan names countries that have no annual Working Holiday Visa limit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The programme, which began with Australia in 1980, allows young people from partner nations to live and work in Japan for an extended period. While the majority of partner countries are subject to fixed annual visa limits, a select group faces no such restriction.

Countries with no annual Working Holiday Visa cap

The following countries have Working Holiday agreements with Japan that carry no stated annual visa limit:

1. Australia

2. New Zealand

3. Germany

4. Denmark

5. Norway

6. Portugal

7. Sweden

8. Estonia (From Japan to Estonia: no limit; From Estonia to Japan: 100)

9. Finland (From Japan to Finland: no limit; From Finland to Japan: 200)

Japan has continued to expand the programme in recent years, with Malta and Italy among the most recent additions in 2026, though both carry annual caps rather than open-ended allocations.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced the annual income requirement for its Digital Nomad Visa.

Japan names countries eligible for special visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan announced its Working Holiday programme, which now covers 32 countries and regions and allows young people to live, travel and work in the country temporarily. The scheme is built around cultural exchange, with employment allowed mainly to help participants fund their stay.

Japan launched the programme with Australia in 1980 and has expanded it over the decades, but no African country currently appears on the list. For young Nigerians and other African travellers, that gap could make the visa’s eligibility rules especially important to watch.

Source: Legit.ng