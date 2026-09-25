Portugal's official immigration portal outlines three distinct visa categories that foreign nationals can apply for depending on their purpose of stay

The categories cover everything from short-term temporary stays to residency authorisation, with specific rules on duration and number of permitted entries

A Skilled Job Seeker Visa also appears on the list, designed for highly qualified professionals looking to enter Portugal to find work

Portugal has published details of the four main visa categories available to foreign nationals who wish to enter or live in the country, covering a range of purposes from study and work to medical treatment and job seeking.

The information, made available through Portugal's official national visa portal, outlines two primary long-stay visa types alongside a newer option targeted specifically at skilled workers.

Portugal lists 3 categories of visas available to foreign nationals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Long-stay visas in Portugal

Long-stay visas in Portugal fall into two broad categories: temporary stay visas and residency visas. Both are designed for stays that go beyond a short visit, but they differ significantly in their conditions and what the holder is expected to do during their time in the country.

1. A temporary stay visa permits the holder to enter and remain in Portugal for a period of less than one year. It remains valid throughout the entire stay and allows for multiple entries, making it suitable for purposes such as study, internships, work assignments, and medical treatment.

2. A residency visa, on the other hand, allows only two entries and carries a validity period of four months. Within that window, the visa holder is required to apply for a residency permit through AIMA, which stands for Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo, the government body responsible for integration, migration, and asylum matters in Portugal.

Portugal skilled job seeker visa

3. Portugal also offers a Skilled Job Seeker Visa, a relatively newer category aimed at foreign nationals with specialised technical skills. This visa allows the holder to enter and remain in Portugal for the specific purpose of looking for employment. During this period, the holder is authorised to carry out highly qualified professional activity, either until the visa period expires or until a residence permit is granted, whichever comes first.

The three categories together reflect Portugal's broader approach to migration, accommodating both those with confirmed employment or study plans and those still in the process of securing opportunities in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng